Serowe township PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

PALAPYE: Serowe police are concerned over cases of defilement, rape and baby-dumping that are a growing menace in their policing area.

For instance, since the lockdown in April, the police have recorded 19 cases of defilement, eight cases of rape and two cases of concealment of birth.

Serowe Police Station Commander, Poloko Oteng reported that this week alone his office recorded two cases of defilement while last week they registered a case of concealment of birth.

“We continue to share information on the abuse of women and children, but the reports on matters of rape, defilement and abortion are a growing concern,” the police boss said.

“In just a short period since the lockdown, we have recorded alarming numbers of these cases. We cannot help but wonder about the gravity of the situation because there would be those other cases that usually go unreported,” he added.

He reported that on Wednesday this week, they arrested a 51-year-old man for allegedly raping a six-year-old-girl at Sekao Ward in Serowe.

The man and the parents of the young girl rent houses in the same household.

The alleged incident happened when the mother was out during the day. The young victim narrated the incident to the mother. According to her story, it was something that has happened on different occasions.

The young girl was taken for medical examination at Sekgoma Memorial Hospital. The suspect is yet to appear before the Serowe Magistrate Court.

Still, on the same day in the village, a 20-year-old suspect was detained for allegedly

defiling a 15-year-old girl at Phirinyane ward. The duo was supposedly in a love affair.

Another incident involving people of a similar age as the above happened at Tshikinyega Ward earlier in the week. The suspect was also detained.

The third defilement case that happened this week was reported at Malatswai. It involved a 23-year-old man who was in a sexual relation with a 15-year-old girl both of Mapitse Ward in the village.

Oteng said last week they arrested a 24-year-old woman of Maaloswane Ward in Serowe, charged with concealment of birth. He said they received a report from residents that a baby was dumped in a pit latrine.

The police and Fire department response teams managed to fish the baby out of the lavatory. The lifeless baby was rushed to Sekgoma hospital where she was confirmed dead upon arrival.

According to the doctors, the foetus was between eight and nine months old.

The baby was traced to the suspect who stays at the same household. She was arrested, given medical attention and released pending further investigations.

“The foetus is undergoing post-mortem, and once all the processes are complete she would be brought before the court to answer to the charges,” Oteng said.

Another concealment of birth was reported recently at Bakwena Kgari Junior Secondary School. The contractors doing maintenance at the school discovered the foetus dumped into the school drains.