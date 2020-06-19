Garogwe will appear again next week Wednesday PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

After an alleged altercation with Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBOTS) CEO Lesego Selotate in March this year, controversial jazz musician Thabang Garogwe on Wednesday appeared before the Naledi Customary Court for a common nuisance charge.

The Kea Gana hitmaker is alleged to have on March 27, 2020 showed up at COSBOTS offices at Commerce Park in Gaborone and asked to see Selotate. After being told that it was not possible because the latter was scheduled to attend another meeting, Garogwe is said to have locked the COSBOTS leader in the office and seized his mobile phone.

Garogwe will appear again on June 24, 2020 where the State will present its witnesses. The witnesses include the complainant Selotate, COSBOTS Licensing Manager, Letlhogonolo Makwinja, COSBOTS Distribution Manager Onalenna Gaontebale, amongst others.

In an interview Arts & Culture in March, Garogwe said he went to

Banners

COSBOTS offices with other artists such a Lizibo to demand their outstanding payments.

He said before the altercation he had been trying to make an appointment with Selotate for a month, but the latter had been sending him from pillar to post instead.

“Selotate failed to hear us out and he kept saying he had somewhere else to go than attend to us. We begged him to stay a little longer. But he decided to walk out on us and that’s when we closed the door and took his phone because he was trying to call the police,” Garogwe told Arts & Culture in March.