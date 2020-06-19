Mpho Sebina revealed that having her song featured in Netflix’s second original series was pretty exciting for her

It is that song which takes viewers through the steaming sex scene in the South African Netflix series Blood & Water where teenager, Puleng Khumalo (Ama Qamata) and love interest, KB (Thabang Molaba) have sex for the first time.

Loves light by local songstress, Mpho Sebina is one of the songs featured in episode six of the Netflix series which has since become a hit with global audiences.

Africa Creative Agency, together with its Africa Creative Publishing division, produced Blood & Water. Mpho Sebina told Arts & Culture in an interview that Africa Creative Agency reached out to her regarding using Loves light for the Netflix Series. The singer further revealed that having her song featured in Netflix’s second original series was pretty exciting for her. “The reach that Netflix has is good for my music. We (Charles Motsemme the producer of Loves light and I) did a once-off licence deal at a fee,” she said.

Mpho Sebina’s song is already on whirlwind ride because the show has enjoyed much success amongst its largely young adult (YA) fanbase, from SA to the US, Brazil and beyond since its debut on the streaming platform late last moth.

Sebina joins other artists featured on the series like Sho Madjozi, Amanda Black, Youngsta

Banners

CPT, Tellaman, Gemini Major, Cassper Nyovest and Lady X.

Rapper Nasty C and singer Rowlene lead the soundtrack of the series with the single “I Need You,” which tells the story of the series’ main character, Puleng’s journey of frustration, fear and insecurity.

Mzwa Sibanda, head of Africa Creative Publishing told a South African media publication that when Gambit Films approached them to assist with the soundtrack production, they wanted to find something that spoke to an urban youth market across Africa.

He said they were able to dig into music that really resonated with audience across the continent and drive the type of music the children are actually listening to.

Created by director, Nosipho Dumisa and her team at Gambit Films, the series follows the adventures of 16-year-old Puleng Khumalo, raised in a seemingly comfortable Cape Town suburban home that hides a dark secret. Puleng takes it upon herself to get to the bottom of the mystery - the unsolved disappearance of her parents’ other daughter- her sister.