Ketsitlile has created a website called Gaboronian

A 28-year-old Media Studies student, at University of Botswana, Tebo Ketsitlile’s love for the capital city has landed him into creating a website called Gaboronian aimed at telling stories of Gaborone inhabitants.

This filmmaker and video content creator told Arts & Culture that Gaboronian which means one who lives in Gaborone is aimed at showcasing the best restaurants, hotels and hangout spots and the landmarks of Gaborone to the world. Ketsitlile said he planned the project for over two years but started creating content for it two months ago.

“I am very patriotic, so the website series was inspired by my love for my country and the capital of my country. I am a proud Gaborone dweller.

I love my city and I believe it is one of the best cities in the world. Sadly, it has not been marketed very well so my job currently is to sell it and show the rest of the world how beautiful it is,” he said.

Ketsitlile also said he was humbled by the support he was getting from Batswana such as his neighbours and random strangers on the Internet. He said everyone was supportive and sharing his content, which encouraged him to continue telling local stories. He pointed out that he wanted to partner with local and international brands, especially in the tourism industry and work together to create

video content that sells the city of Gaborone and Botswana.

He added that he plans to branch out and start travelling the whole country creating content that highlights the beauty of the whole country which will be called The Gaboronian Explores Botswana.

He said his biggest challenge was that corporate brands were not supporting his act.

This young man pointed out that “sadly, lack of support from the corporate world might result in his vision not growing. He however said he believed they would see his vision and reach out to him some day.

He has shared his skills beyond local soils. He highlighted that he worked on two feature length films, Spopile which is showcased on Mzansi Magic and the Small House on Now! Tv that was created locally. He said he worked on over 50 music videos with local artists like Ozi F Teddy, Bang!Gae and South African artists such as Cashtime Life and Big Nuz.

“This current project, I am working on alone. I engage local musicians to let me use their music so I market them and local clothing brands so I wear their labels on the videos,” he explained.