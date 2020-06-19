Exotic Exoxo PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Locally renowned music promoter, Godwin “Exotic Exoxo” Sebina of Exoxo Entertainment says when events resume later this year, he plans to host a 100% local line-up music festival.

The promoter’s sentiments come in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic that has caused a wave of shutdowns across the arts and culture industry since March this year.

He told Arts & Culture that instead of waiting with hope for government to resume the show business, Sebina said he is calling for the authorities to open the creative industry gradually, starting with night clubs and picnics.

“We will set precautionary measures to follow so that we see how it goes,” he revealed. Sebina said most importantly, he wants all events to have 100% local line-up till December 31, 2020 and hopes that other music promoters will follow suit.

He said although there are some local artists who still complain about promoters booking more foreign acts, Sebina highlighted that the initiative he is pushing is meant to fix the situation.

“I want to push BW artists like I have always done, but this time it is rather rigorously done. What I also wish is for our artists to work on branding and packaging themselves and their music so that they can increase the value of worth and high pricing,” he further revealed.

Sebina said some members of the public also hold the

same view that local artists need to brand and package their offerings better.

Sebina indicated that music festivals with 100% line-up have proven to work before, therefore he believes what he is going to do will work once the entertainment industry breaks out of its hibernation.

Sebina also said he has realised during the Covid-19 crisis that all sectors of the economy believe in local products. “I want us to give this a shot until December,” he further stated.

He stated that this would also act as the first step towards improving their relationship with artists.

“I urge all artists to have management and contracts. They should not let music promoters put them in advertisements without deposit fee. Issues of hospitality must improve,” he said.

Sebina said they are all businessmen so it cannot be about feeling sympathetic for artists, but rather about value for money.

Despite the government relief, creatives who have been living from paycheck to paycheck are now dealing with the fallout, as thousands of workers in the entertainment industry are still out of a job.

Recently, artists like LaTimmy, ATI and Ozi F Teddy have already expressed their desperate situations and their stories are absolutely heartbreaking.