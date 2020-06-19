Tumza, who has 10 years in the music industry has also invested his experience to mentor up-coming artists PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Tumelo Modise recently dropped a new single music video called Kgarebe e maaka.

The single, released amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, is now receiving positive response.

Modise, aka Tumza The Big Bullet in music circles, pointed out that the track is called Kgarebe e maaka because when young ladies come to the city, luxuries cars and fast living distract them. “In the end they attain these materialistic things overnight by sacrificing themselves to older men thus risking their health, focus and eventually their lives,” he explained.

He added that young women do this for the sake of financial stability and in the process they disregard their dreams.

“There is a line in the track that says banna ba toropo ba maina a sekgoa ba tla go tlhakatlhakanyetsa botshelo, this is all about young ladies falling victim to older men who use them for their personal desires. The track was dropped last week. It was mixed and mastered by KK Music Productions at Gabane.

Tumza further revealed that the rhythm of the track is splendid as he called on board a young guitarist as a way of grooming young talent in the country.

The energetic and passionate artist disclosed that he has also established merchandise that

includes branded jerseys going for P150, t-shirts for P100 while caps sell for P50. He said the set-up is meant to reach out to potential customers and keep his brand alive.

“When we show up for a performance, we look organised and professionally branded. This automatically catalyses that thrill and recognition in our fans, thus cultivating loyalty and respect towards what you are doing,’’ he said.

Tumza, who has been in the music industry for 10 years and has also invested his experience to mentor up-coming artists, indicated that uploading music online in platforms like YouTube is a new way of reaching far markets and it has gained him reputation and bookings in Namibia and Swaziland.

“You need to tirelessly promote your music with or without sponsors everywhere because as we know music is business. If all promotions are put in place for a product this means consistency will be secured. I am aiming for something even much different from the hit Kgarebe e maaka with the involvement of five guitarists in my up-coming album set to be released after the month of September,’’ he concluded.