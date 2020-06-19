He explained that the project was inspired by one of his role model Kabza De Small

Lebogang Makwinja, a 25-year-old young local music producer hailing from Tatisiding last week Friday released his second Extended Play (EP), The Yanos Volume 2, after Volume 1 gained recognition last year.

In an interview with Arts and Culture, Makwinja said the project consists of trending sound originating from South Africa and new music genre Amapiano. He explained that the project was inspired by one of his role models and Amapiano kin, Kabza De Small.

Despite that, Makwinja pointed out that he produces different types of music genres such as house, hip-hop, Afro Sounds to mention a few. He worked with renowned artists such as La Timmy and also featured Sasa Klass on a song called Chonilyia, Yarona FM’s DJ Izzy in the track You, Baxon’s Kwarantine, Ozi F Teddy on The Low, amongst others.

“I produce my own songs, but I get a lot of input from my artist friend Que Rap, whom I also produce.

I market my own songs mostly through Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and other musical sites like Soundcloud because in the now time zone, it is the easiest way to reach a lot of people from around the country and the world and the support is overwhelming also,” he said.

Makwinja explained that music was a very tricky task saying he always tries by all means to be different.

He said his uncle, David Makwinja, who he looked up

to when growing up, inspired him. The young man said he grew up watching David making music daily with many different artists. One day he decided to get into the studio and start exploring on how to make music. That was when he realised that he didn’t want to sing or rap, but to produce music and create his own sound.

In 2016 after failing his BGCSE exams he opened a Facebook page on which he uploaded videos of his work and luckily for him, he said Suffocate, a CEO for one of the top record labels in the country Roc Lefatshe Records located and signed him under his label. He said that was when he got a chance to explore more and produce for the label’s artists like Dipstrada, KayCee, Mmemo and of recent, the famous duo Khoisan.

Furthermore, he stated that he usually faces challenges more especially at different media houses such as TVs and Radio stations who don’t give upcoming artists mileage. He said they rather give attention to artists that had already built their brands. He however stated that he hoped that would change with time looking at how Botswana music is evolving.