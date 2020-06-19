Teaspoon

Upcoming artist, Michael Nfakose also known as Teaspoon in the music circles has taken a solo route with the release of his latest single called Tender boy.

The artist who is one of the members of musical group called Dreamchasers told Arts & Culture that he released the Amapiano track just in time before the entertainment industry resumes in the nearby future. He further said Tender Boy was produced by Dlala, a kwaito artist who was signed under Basement Records and now pursuing his own path at TNS Records.

Teaspoon indicated that Dreamchasers has not dismantled despite

releasing a solo track.

“My other crew members are still in tertiary school I am done with my tertiary education so I wanted to give them a chance to finish. But I will feature them in the EP due to be released this year,” he highlighted.

He revealed that one of the local fashion designers Toni Tonez Finger Trix label is willing to jump on board to dress him.