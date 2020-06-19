 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Fine artists were amongst the first to face career disruption and fina...
After an alleged altercation with Copyright Society of Botswana (COSBO...
It is that song which takes viewers through the steaming sex scene in ...
Kwaito group, Eskimos that exploded onto the music scene with the hit ...
Banners
Banners
  1. Mmegi
  2. Lifestyle
  3. Dreamchasers' Teaspoon dishes out solo track

Dreamchasers' Teaspoon dishes out solo track

STAFF WRITER Friday, June 19, 2020
Teaspoon
Upcoming artist, Michael Nfakose also known as Teaspoon in the music circles has taken a solo route with the release of his latest single called Tender boy.

The artist who is one of the members of musical group called Dreamchasers told Arts & Culture that he released the Amapiano track just in time before the entertainment industry resumes in the nearby future.  He further said Tender Boy was produced by Dlala, a kwaito artist who was signed under Basement Records and now pursuing his own path at TNS Records.

Teaspoon indicated that Dreamchasers has not dismantled despite

Banners
releasing a solo track.

“My other crew members are still in tertiary school I am done with my tertiary education so I wanted to give them a chance to finish. But I will feature them in the EP due to be released this year,” he highlighted.

He revealed that one of the local fashion designers Toni Tonez Finger Trix label is willing to jump on board to dress him.

Subscribe to



Lifestyle

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Good governance

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners