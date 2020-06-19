Leading the charge: Tlou country manager, Gabaake Gabaake

Tlou Energy has launched a fundraising initiative for P24 million to further advance its Lesedi project, an initiative set to become the country’s first Coal Bed Methane (CBM) power project.

The company recently entered into an agreement with the Botswana Power Corporation (BPC) to pilot a 2MW CBM at the company’s holdings in the centre of the country.

This week, Tlou Energy announced the launch of a share offer whose proceeds will be used for the engineering and design of a transmission line, due diligence costs related to development funding, field operations and working capital at Lesedi.

The partially underwritten share offer will see Tlou float up to 75,030,031 new shares at a price of P0.32. Existing eligible shareholders may subscribe for one fully paid ordinary share for each six fully paid ordinary shares.

In addition to the offer shares, participants will be granted one unlisted option for every two offer shares allotted. New options will have an expiry date of two years from the date of issue and are exercisable at any time prior

to expiry at a price of A$0.08 per share.

Tlou managing director, Tony Gilby said the company is currently in advanced discussions with development funding institutions interested in providing debt or equity capital to fund the next stage of the Lesedi project.

“The negotiations with the government investment arm, Botswana Development Corporation are well advanced. Tlou is negotiating a term sheet with the corporation, which is progressing through the BDC’s internal corporate processes.

“Once signed, due diligence covering commercial, technical, legal, reputational, environmental, social and governance can be completed,” he said.

Tlou plans to commence work on the transmission line to connect the Lesedi project to the national electricity grid as soon as possible.

Other works at the project include drilling of additional wells, installation of generation assets, purchase of capital equipment, and installation of associated infrastructure to develop up to 10MW of power.