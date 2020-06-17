 
Latest News

Rakops chief's cold case remains unsolved

PINI BOTHOKO Wednesday, June 17, 2020
late Rakops Chief Letang Segale
It is almost 10 months since the late Rakops Chief Letang Segale's body was found in the outskirts of the village.

Segale went missing in August 2019 and his remains were discovered a month later in the outskirts of the village leaving the case cold and his mysterious death unsolved. 

Theories abound as to who the killer or killers might be, but to date police are still looking for his murderer(s). Criminal Investigations Department (CID) director, senior assistant commissioner Cornelius Lesola told Mmegi that investigations into the matter are still ongoing to establish the person(s) behind the late chief’s death.

“The case is

still open, it is a case in which a life was lost and there is no way we can close the case. It remains open until we establish the killer(s),” Lesola said.

The 96-years-old’s body was found burnt to ashes inside his car. The deceased was later laid to rest amidst family’s suspicion that his death was a result of foul play. To date the family remains adamant that their father was killed demanding that the perpetrators be brought to justice.

