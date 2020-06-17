Two 'illegal' fishermen drown in Letsibogo

PALAPYE: Selebi-Phikwe police are investigating an incident in which two illegal fishermen allegedly drowned at Letsibogo Dam in Mmadinare last Saturday.

Botswana Police Service and Botswana Defence Force scuba divers are yet to fish the unknown men’s bodies out of the 28-metre deep waters.

Unfortunately, four days later they are yet to make a breakthrough. With no locals coming forward to make a missing persons report, there is suspicion the victims could be Zimbabwean nationals.

The team of combined forces of scuba divers started their search on the same day that the alleged incident occurred after some eyewitnesses reported the alleged drowning to the police around lunchtime on Saturday.

Senior superintendent Bonosi Molapisi confirmed the incident, but could not corroborate the nationality of the victims.

“There is such a rumour that the duo is Zimbabwean, but we don’t know. They could probably be our

Banners

children. The search is on-going and we can only confirm facts after we find the victims,” he said.

Molapisi added that the alleged victims accessed the dam from the back to avoid security personnel that manages the facility.

The police have now warned the public to desist from sneaking into the dams as a safety precaution. Molapisi further warned people to avoid fishing when the season is closed, as that is criminal and would attract charges.

“It is important to register with management and security when accessing such hazardous facilities. Imagine, had the eyewitnesses not been there, people could disappear without a trace. We urge the communities near the dams and the public to be extremely cautious,” Molapisi warned.