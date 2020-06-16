Ditshwanelo speaks against child abuse in COVID-19

Ditshwanelo has expressed concerned over cases of child abuse and defilement registered in the course of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Ditshwanelo (the Botswana Centre for Human Rights) joins the rest of the world in commemorating the Day of the African Child. According to a statement by Ditshwanelo, the theme this year is: ‘Access to a Child-Friendly Justice System in Africa’.

“With the world grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, almost all focus has shifted to addressing the situation. Responses have included the suspension of schooling and school activities. Disturbing reports from around the world, highlight mental health issues, brought about by the measures taken by governments to restrict movement and reduce public contact. Most disturbing are reports of child sexual abuse and defilement during the periods of lockdown as children are confined in their homes,” the press release from Ditshwanelo states.

It calls

Banners

for governments, parents and communities to uphold the responsibility of positive child upbringing.

The statement reads that though Botswana has made significant efforts to provide for children, including provision of social protection services, strengthening of anti-human trafficking legislation and training, they continue to encourage intensified effort towards the improvement of all services rendered to children.

“These include reforms to the law and justice system, such as adequate referral mechanisms to identify child victims of human trafficking, to enable access by and effective protection of children.

“We are, however, concerned by the recent announcements about budget cuts in the areas of education, social protection, social welfare and community development. These are critical for the development and protection of our children,” it reads.