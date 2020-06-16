Morupisi and wife in court PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Former permanent secretary to the President (PSP) Carter Morupisi and wife, Pinny Morupisi, will be back in court tomorrow for a status hearing.

Morupisi who was committed to the High Court in February for trial is charged along with his wife and company, R7 Group that the latter is the director of.

According to the charge sheet Morupisi is charged with three counts being abuse of office, acceptance of bribe by a public officer, and money laundering, while his wife is charged with one count of money laundering.

The particulars of the offence are that on count one, which is abuse of office, Morupisi while employed as the PSP authorised Capital Management Botswana (CMB) to administer the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund

(BPOPF) funds, as a private equity

manager and obtained valuable consideration for himself and his wife’s company.

On count two of acceptance of bribe contrary to Section 26 of the Corruption and Economic Crime Act, Morupisi is accused of acting together with his wife in her personal capacity and as the director of R7 Group to receive valuable consideration to a Toyota Land Cruiser for himself and his wife’s company.

The last count, which charge Morupisi’s wife also carries of money laundering, the particulars of the offence are that they acted together on or about May 15, 2017 and laundered P630,988.99, which amount was proceeds of crime.