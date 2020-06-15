Doreen Motshegwa

A bitter battle has ensued between some hotels, lodges and guesthouses and the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MoHW) over payments for quarantining returning citizens and residents.

Some service providers are crying foul that the government is taking long to pay them while in other instances government rejected their bills. One lodge owner who preferred anonymity said in their engagements, they were promised payments would be made within a short period of time.

They were also assured payments will be made immediately after those in quarantine were released, but now government has failed to deliver as promised.

The source added they are not allowed to downsize their workforce during the coronavirus COVID-19 period despite their businesses suffering financially.

“We are yet to receive our payments, but COVID-19 has badly affected our businesses and we have been failing to pay our employees,” said the source.

“We are swimming in debt because we have been borrowing money to pay our employees’ salaries.”

Some businesses are said to be crying foul because they only received a third, some half, of their payments something that does not sit well with the business owners.

The Monitor also learnt that the said companies flocked the MoHW headquarters demanding payments.

MoHW chief public

relations officer, Doreen Motshegwa confirmed they were yet to pay some hotels and lodges that were used as quarantine sites.

She explained the delays came as a result of the process of checks and balances to ensure that all the requirements for paying were in order.

She would not share how much the government had spent on various facilities.

“Quarantine is an ongoing process since March 23 and as such it is difficult how much is yet to be paid out. We are still processing payments so we are unable to say how much has been spent because we are still checking the payments,” she said.

Motshegwa also could not state how much government had received as donations.

Due to complaints over the quality of the initial quarantine sites, the hospitality players came forth in numbers to assist government with accommodation.

However, there was a catch, as they would expect government to take care of part of their bills. This left the government overwhelmed with claims, which made it difficult for payments to be processed timely.