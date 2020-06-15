Acting Director for Kweneng Region, Tshwarelo Hosia

The reduction of the student-teacher ratio to satisfy social distancing COVID-19 preventative measures has forced the Kweneng Region to hurriedly start its recruitment process as a way of responding to the pandemic.

The region’s office ran an advertisement last week making calls to fill new openings for teachers. The advertisement however did not state the number required. Acting director for Kweneng Region, Tshwarelo Hosia said they will have classes without teachers as they practise social distancing.

“It is true we are forced to reduce the number of students in classes and as a result we will have classes that do not have teachers. For us to comply with coronavirus (COVID-19) requirements, there is need for us to practice social distancing even in classrooms,” Hosia told The Monitor.

“In order for us to comply with COVID-19 requirements, some classes will have 25 students, while largely populated classes will have 30 students. The classes have been having a high number of students. The number of students in classes will also help schools to improve their performance. Each teacher will be able to assess each student and determine problem areas and all the students will be assisted according to their needs.”

Hosia added the advertisement would help them create a database of graduates in the area.

He said they

do not know the number of temporary teachers they will need, adding that they have requested each school to bring its numbers and the subjects that might have a shortage of teachers.

“When the schools have submitted all items needed, then we will make submissions to the Ministry of Basic Education. Kweneng has 91 primary schools and 26 secondary schools. Schools, are however, advised to make optimal utilisation before employing temporary teachers,” Hosia said. Meanwhile, Hosia said they had complied with all measures required by Health for COVID-19. He added students will be forced to adhere to such practices when schools reopen after the newly enforced Greater Gaborone Zonal lockdown that was announced on Friday.

“By and large our schools in Kweneng region are COVID-19 compliant. Huge investment has gone into laying down necessary infrastructure to prevent the spread of the virus. We have erected hand washing facilities to entrench a new culture of hand washing consistent with COVID-19 protocols and have deployed Safety, Health and Environment (SHE) officers in every school to ensure compliance with the requirements,” he explained.