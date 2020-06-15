Dagga use is common in Letlhakane PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

FRANCISTOWN: While sex offences have grown synonymous with Letlhakane, the village is also in the throes of drug problems.

Letlhakane Police Station commander, superintendent Michael Maphephu told The Monitor the village is also a hotspot for peddling and illicit use of drugs.

Maphephu said they have observed that since the beginning of the year, there has been an upward trend in the use of dagga and tobacco in his policing area.

He indicated that so far, 29 cases of dagga were recorded since January. He said just recently three men aged 25, 26 and 29, were arrested in Khwee and arraigned in court for unlawful possession of dagga and tobacco.

According to Maphephu, the trio was found in possession of

209 packets of Chelsea cigarettes and dagga weighing 1.8 kilogrammes.

Maphephu stated they suspect the tobacco and dagga were smuggled from neighbouring countries.

He said one of the trio, aged 29, is from Ramotswa and was arrested while driving a Nissan car loaded with other parcels while the two remaining accused persons are residents of Letlhakane.

“We are working really hard to find out where they got the consignment,” Maphephu added.

On a similar matter, Maphephu also disclosed that they recently arrested a 40-year-old woman for selling tobacco, a practice that has been outlawed in the ongoing State of Emergency.