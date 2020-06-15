Missing DBES Employee Found Dead

PALAPYE: Police here are investigating a murder case after an employee of Department of Building and Engineering Services (DBES), who went missing recently, was found dead on Thursday.

A suspect was detained on the same day the deceased was discovered. The suspect had confessed to the alleged murder, the police revealed. He was arraigned at Palapye Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The 24-year-old suspect of Lotsane ward was taken to Francistown Psychiatric Hospital for a psychological review. The deceased has been referred to Marina Referral Hospital for a post mortem.

According to police findings, the deceased, a 37-year-old man who stays at the DBES camp in Madiba Ward went missing a few days before he was supposed to go for a work-related trip.

Colleagues who stayed at the same camp as the deceased thought it strange he would disappear without notifying them. They shared their reservations with the police and he was reported as missing.A day after a missing person report was registered, Police Officer Commanding Number Two District, senior superintendent Paul Oketsang said they received another report of a dead person in the bushes near the DBES camp area.

said they discovered the lifeless body of the deceased dumped in a hole on the banks of Lotsane River about 500 metres from the camp. They took him to Palapye Primary Hospital where doctors confirmed him dead upon arrival.

According to Oketsang, the suspect is a squatter behind the DBES camp and stays in a small tent in the bushy area. He said the suspect confessed to beating the deceased to a pulp and dragging him to the riverbanks after a misunderstanding.

The duo allegedly fought after the deceased accused the suspect of stealing his bathing basin at the camp. The deceased had confronted the suspect at his tent on the fateful evening.

The suspect is nursing minor injuries on the left side of his head and on his arms.

“He confessed that the deceased came to his tent with the accusation and beat him. He retaliated hard and allegedly killed him before he dumped him at the river,” Oketsang said.