 
Banners
Banners

Latest News

Less than two months after the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of ...
A bitter battle has ensued between some hotels, lodges and guesthouses...
The Botswana Land Board and Local Authorities and Health Workers Union...
Chinese contractor, China Jiangsu has lost in their review application...
Banners
Banners
  1. The Monitor
  2. News
  3. Lobatse Police Dismiss Five Women Arrest Rumours

Lobatse Police Dismiss Five Women Arrest Rumours

PINI BOTHOKO Monday, June 15, 2020
Lobatse Police Dismiss Five Women Arrest Rumours
Police have dismissed reports circulating across social media platforms that five women were recently arrested after visiting truck drivers in Lobatse.

Fake reports have been made that five women were arrested and later quarantined for coronavirus (COVID-19) after they were allegedly caught red-handed visiting and entertaining truck drivers in Lobatse.

The Officer Commanding, Paul Molapisi conceded to be aware of the said allegation that is making rounds on social media but dismissed the report as false.

“It is pure propaganda, we have not arrested any women nor are we investigating a case of that sort,” Molapisi said.

He stated that the police are always on standby to escort trucks as they arrive in the country to make deliveries

Banners
and back to the border when returning from their destinations.

He further stated that security is also provided where the truckers lodge because the government takes COVID-19 seriously.

However, allegations were unclear if the said women were girlfriends or not.

The allegations read as, “Five ladies were taken to quarantine yesterday ko Lobatse. Ba tshwerwe ke mapodise ba tlolela mo teng ga Old Lobatse Stadium ba cheka borre ba di trucks ba ba mo serubing ko stadium. Those ladies said ke tiro ya bone ba ntse ba e dira every week and ga ba nosi”.

Subscribe to



News

Banners

Subscribe to

Banners

Have a story?

Selefu

Election Petitions

Latest Frontpages

Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper Todays Paper
Banners