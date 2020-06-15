Lobatse Police Dismiss Five Women Arrest Rumours

Police have dismissed reports circulating across social media platforms that five women were recently arrested after visiting truck drivers in Lobatse.

Fake reports have been made that five women were arrested and later quarantined for coronavirus (COVID-19) after they were allegedly caught red-handed visiting and entertaining truck drivers in Lobatse.

The Officer Commanding, Paul Molapisi conceded to be aware of the said allegation that is making rounds on social media but dismissed the report as false.

“It is pure propaganda, we have not arrested any women nor are we investigating a case of that sort,” Molapisi said.

He stated that the police are always on standby to escort trucks as they arrive in the country to make deliveries

and back to the border when returning from their destinations.

He further stated that security is also provided where the truckers lodge because the government takes COVID-19 seriously.

However, allegations were unclear if the said women were girlfriends or not.

The allegations read as, “Five ladies were taken to quarantine yesterday ko Lobatse. Ba tshwerwe ke mapodise ba tlolela mo teng ga Old Lobatse Stadium ba cheka borre ba di trucks ba ba mo serubing ko stadium. Those ladies said ke tiro ya bone ba ntse ba e dira every week and ga ba nosi”.