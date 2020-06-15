In an era when a storm is in charge of our lives, thunder sounds merciless with its terror while lightning strikes with fury.

It seems as if there is no hope for the fear brewed by the scenario which depicts total destruction.

Every movement appears to be risky and dangerous. Nothing makes sense at all.

When we are faced with challenges, our emotional intelligence level gets tempered with. One would lack a clear conscience on how to tackle the matter. It is due to the negative emotions elicited by the irrational thought compositions.

Perception is the most important aspect in any situation because it gives you taste of whatever pain or trouble you are facing.

Therefore, when we believe that the storm is greater than us, and it is going to destroy us, we will easily give into the predicament and no lesson will ever be derived from it.

But, if we see it as a stepping stone, you will grow an appetite to endure it and extract wisdom from the entire experience.

The fact is, a storm may hit as hard as ever, tsunami or Dineo but it is only for a while. Many have come, passed by, on or away, but we still remained.

We, the people, are here to inhabit nature and storms come with the package to feed maturity, understanding and lifestyle. It is unfortunate that they are a bitter pill to swallow.

Kindly bear in mind that, it is only the living who experience hardships, cemeteries are all quite and nothing outside their gates matters to any of its citizens.

All those that are still mobile upon earth are paying taxes and they are bonded in our excruciating experiences.

Regardless of how painful the process may be, we always emerge out of it wiser and with ample experience.

Pain is the most difficult teacher of life, without attending its class, you will never know your capabilities, self-value and self-worth. We will never get any challenge that is beyond our management and might. Therefore, we ought to condition our minds to appreciate that the voyage of life has curves and our approach predicate if we will produce sufficient traction to remain stable and reach the destination.

Every communication made by the storm is all fake. It

is not as big as it sounds. It is the most timid in kind and can easily be toppled over. For instance, if you are faced with divorce, one would perceive events unfolding to be against them and they see negativity in all they indulge in.

Rejection seems to be the champ at that particular moment. Our worlds crumble at our knees at we end up losing things that are not to be lost; jobs, families, wealth and/ or health.

The best weapon is the breathe- play exercise. The exercise helps you to calm your emotions amidst the rude and belittling storm. Once the calmness hit your lap, your judgement becomes very vividly, clear, and each movement made is well calculated. Emotions build an attitude which ultimately builds one’s character.

If you are agitated, everything around you would speak ruin and stress. At times you tongue becomes familiar with aggressive speech but if you are sound-minded, positivity will be epistle of every matter unfolding. The way you handle yourself would embrace growth and shed integrity due to the behaviour compositions.

We, therefore, ought to make sure to establish positive self-affirmations in order to reinforce self-worth.

Self-worth predicate the posture of self-love. When one loves themselves, they will be mindful of their emotional stature and protect it with all they possibly can. That is, they do not entertain any irrational thought that can end up hurting them.

Challenges are part of our lives and they help us to discover ourselves in the process and transform us to be better than we have ever been.

Even though they hit us like floods, we need not to panic but understand that they are passing and we are greater than any encouraged.

*Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (Download e-copy on KINDLE AMAZON), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on bookings@coloringsouls.co.bw for bookings. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls. Website: www.coloringsouls.co.bw