High Court of Botswana PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

This morning the Chief Justice Terrence Rannowane informed all the High Court Judges that one of their colleagues is quarantined following contact with a family member who is COVID-19 positive.

The name of the Judge is known to this publication and cannot be disclose for health confidentiality reasons.

Rannowane also informed his brethren that a woman working at Law Reporting was at Gaborone Private Hospital last

week. He also appealed to those with underlying conditions to avoid Gaborone High Court.

At the time of publishing this story the Registrar of the High Court was still to respond to our queries.