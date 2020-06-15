The reigning Miss Independence Kgatleng, Thando Makhoba recently donated toiletry to Stepping Stones International Organisation

The reigning Miss Independence Kgatleng, Thando Makhoba recently donated toilery including sanitary pads and roll-ons to Stepping Stones International Organisation in Mochudi.

During the handover ceremony, Makhoba said that the donations were not just a gift but necessities of life as a girl child cannot go through life without sanitary pads.

"A kind gesture can reach a wound that only compassion can heal," Makhoba wisely enunciated.

Miss Independence Kgatleng organisation is no stranger to charity work as it has participated in previous such courses before.

Makhoba also said as an organisation that helps groom a girl child, she is happy to work with Stepping Stones International and what they have started is only the beginning of much greater things to come.

A representative from Stepping Stones International, Gaone Nkarabang expressed her gratitude for the gesture, indicating that they will be very helpful to their leadership cohort who is in the ages of 18-25.

"The size of the gift does not matter, but the heart that gives says a lot," she reciprocated.

For her part, the founder and director of Miss Independence Kgatleng, Lebopo Bulayani said there is no place they would rather be at than Stepping

Stones as the organisation speaks directly to her, as an orphan, a youth leader and entrepreneur.

Bulayani said she knows exactly how it feels to go through life without sanitary pads and all she ever wanted growing up was to be able to give women dignity and build young women's confidence.

"We have embarked on a journey that will go a long way as the organisation deals with vulnerable youth and our organisation also does something similar which is taking care of those in need, emotionally and physically,” she said.

In her closing remarks, Wame Mogasha, also from Stepping Stones International highlighted that not only will the gifts bring smiles to participants but also will help build their confidence as they walk in the society.

“COVID-19 has surely unlocked many giving hearts and we are really happy to see the youth taking a lead in building each other up and would like to congratulate organisations such as Miss Independence Kgatleng for standing up for others during these hard times”.