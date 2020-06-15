Renowned football administrator, Maokaneng Bontshetse has reportedly joined Tebogo Sebego's team ahead of BFA elections PIC: KEOAGILE BONANG

A football administrator of note, Maokaneng Bontshetse has reportedly joined Tebogo Sebego’s camp for the upcoming Botswana Football Association (BFA) National Executive Committee (NEC) elections.

Teams arec currently finalising their lists ahead of the Friday deadline for the registration of candidates. The shrewd football administrator has been campaigning as an independent candidate for the position of the second vice president position (VP2) but there are rumours that he has since joined the team led by presidential aspirant, Sebego.

Maokaneng, however denied any concrete deal between him and Sebego’s camp but did confirm that he was in discussion with the team with a view to join it. Initially, Bontshetse was said

be eyeing the VP2 post, but reports are that he will now stand as first vice president (VP1) under Sebego’s team. He was initially set to battle with Masego Nchingane for the VP2 position but with the current developments, Bontshetse will now face off with incumbent, Marshlow Motlogelwa for VP1. Sebego also could not confirm Bontshetse’s impeding arrival, revealing that his team was scheduled to be finalised last night. He was the only confirmed candidate at the time of going to press.