A football administrator of note, Maokaneng Bontshetse has reportedly joined Tebogo Sebego’s camp for the upcoming Botswana Football Association (BFA) National Executive Committee (NEC) elections.
Teams arec currently finalising their lists ahead of the Friday deadline for the registration of candidates. The shrewd football administrator has been campaigning as an independent candidate for the position of the second vice president position (VP2) but there are rumours that he has since joined the team led by presidential aspirant, Sebego.
Maokaneng, however denied any concrete deal between him and Sebego’s camp but did confirm that he was in discussion with the team with a view to join it. Initially, Bontshetse was said