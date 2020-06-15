Reinstated First Division North committee has said it is willing to work with Botswana Football Association (BFA) president, Maclean Letshwiti's NEC until the end of its term PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Members of the Debswana First Division North (FDN) committee who have been on suspension say they are willing to work with the current Botswana Football Association (BFA) national executive committee for the growth of football in the country.

The committee members have been on suspension for two years and were successfully reinstated on Thursday following the association’s failure to follow up on the matter and accord them a hearing.

The committee members were accused of embezzling P168, 000 belonging to the association, an accusation which they vehemently denied.

After two years sitting on the sidelines without a hearing, the committee members made an application to the BFA disciplinary committee (DC) for them to be reinstated and have their suspension thrown out due to time lapses.

They argued that justice denied is justice delayed and on Thursday the DC agreed with their request.

Speaking to The Monitor Sport yesterday, chairperson, Mpenzeni Sambandawe said despite the two years wasted in which they could have implemented their roadmap, they will start work immediately and serve what they are mandated to do.

He also said after their suspension in October 2018, the association never made a follow up on the issue until July last year they took the issue to the DC.

The DC then instructed that they bring a qualified and independent auditor and a member of the NEC to assist

with the investigations.

He said since then, the BFA did nothing until the disgruntled members lodged a complaint with the DC. “We are fortunate that the term of office bearers was extended at the special annual general meeting (AGM) for further two years. This gives us the chance to start implementing what we had been mandated to do,” he said.

He said they want everyone on board and will not hold any grudges against anyone because everyone is serving football and not individual interests. He stated that despite being put on the sidelines by the current BFA NEC, they are fully in support of the current BFA leadership in its effort to develop football until the end of its term.

“This issue was just a wake-up call and we all have to learn from it. The current BFA leadership should not look at us as enemies because of this issue. We both learnt from it and we have to move forward,” he said.

He also said they will work with the committee which was roped in after their suspension to see what they can take forward.