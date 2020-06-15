The Ministry of Basic Education (MOBE) has paid all the teachers that took part in school sport competitions last year PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

The Ministry of Basic Education (MoBE) has stuck to its promise and paid off Primary school teachers who participated in the 2019 school sports competitions.

MoBE cleared off the P5.5 million that it owed to Botswana Primary Schools

Sports Association (BOPSSA) members last week. The ministry started off by paying out P3.9 million and cleared the balance afterwards.

BOPSSA president, Busani Segweni informed Sport Monitor that when the funds hit their account they proceeded to pay teachers immediately. He said after receiving the P3.9 million they decided to wait for the balance.

“After receiving the balance, that was when we started paying our coaches. Teachers who have not received their payments submitted wrong bank accounts,” he said. Segweni also said wrong accounts were mistakes that happened when lower structures were capturing the information. He said one such region that submitted wrong information is Chobe. Segweni

Banners

said in some instances some teachers received lower allowances despite having participated in all stages of the competition.

“We are still waiting to gather all the information of those who did not receive their full amounts so they could be assisted. We would request for more funds from the ministry. It is not our fault or that of the ministry,” Segweni said.

Meanwhile, Segweni said the suspension of school sport this year is something that should not be allowed to happen again. Segweni said they hope next year there would be better modalities to assist school sport.

“We are currently giving teachers allowances, but according to teachers unions, it is illegal. Teachers should be paid overtime,” Segweni said.