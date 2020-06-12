DIS faces P15m suit over vote 'job'

A local firm is demanding P15 million from the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) for apparent propaganda and spin-doctoring services secured for the 2019 elections.

In papers served and received by both the Attorney General and the DIS, World of Oath claims it was engaged before and after the elections to conduct “ongoing development of media intelligence gathering services” as well as “social media influencer tracking and gathering”. The company says it was also engaged to conduct “reverse engineering media influence” and others.

Through its lawyers, Lerumo Mogobe Attorneys, World of Oath says it performed its duties, raised invoices, did not pressure for payment, but was met with threats when it began demanding settlement of the invoices.

“Recently when following up on payment on its invoices you have now resorted to threatening and intimidating our client’s representatives to the point that they now fear for their lives with them having to constantly change their place of abode and check their movements,” the lawyers wrote on Wednesday, in apparent reference to DIS director, Peter Magosi’s response to the demands.

“You have vowed to use the available government resources at your disposal to “teach” them a lesson.

“Some of the statements alleged to have been made by you, if found to be true, are tantamount to abuse of office and on instruction of our client, we will not hesitate to report them to your employer, President Mokgweetsi Masisi, should the need arise.

“We do not believe this will ever become necessary”.

The lawyers say the DIS gave World of Oath instructions around the elections “which can be reasonably and objectively categorised as having

breached some of the provisions of the legislation regulating the DIS’ functions”.

“For example, activities that could give rise to any reasonable suspicion that the Directorate was concerned with furthering and protecting the interests of the ruling party leading up to the 2019 general elections.

“We do not believe that a time will come when such details will be disclosed to the High Court.”

The lawyers urged the DIS to cough up the P15 million within seven days of the letter of demand, failing which summons will be issued including claims of interest and legal costs.

“Our client is of the view that payment must be made without the need for it to approach the High Court,” the letter to the AG and DIS reads.

“This is partly due to our advice in recognition of the extremely sensitive nature of the services carried out which involved issues around elections and that if some of the information presented to us was to be made known to the public through the court process, serious questions of the integrity of the organisation you lead will be raised.”

The lawyers added that the DIS’ credibility had been under pressure and their clients did not wish to bring the spotlight “with the information at their disposal”. According to the letter, should the DIS not respond within 30 days, the lawyers will approach the courts.

DIS spokesperson, Edward Robert said the organisation “does not discuss such administrative matters with the media”.