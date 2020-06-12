Lekaukau PIC: PHATSIMO KAPENG

Former Standard Chartered Bank Botswana chief executive officer (CEO), Moatlhodi Lekaukau has reportedly replaced Boitumelo Molefe as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF), Mmegi has learnt.

Last week BPOPF, which houses about P60 billion in public pensions, announced that it had parted ways with its CEO whose contract of five years was coming to an end on June 30, 2020.

Under her stewardship, Molefe managed to grow the fund from P55 billion to P60 billion. However, BPOPF communications manager, Bedu Tlhabologang could not confirm nor deny the new development.

"Unfortunately, we won't comment on such confidential issues," Tlhabologang said. Lekaukau has served as chief investment officer of the Botswana Development Corporation, a position he assumed on February 22, 2019. Prior to joining the corporation, Lekaukau served as Standard Chartered Bank CEO, the first Motswana in the bank's history to be

appointed to that high a position, before he left the bank under a cloud in February 2017.

The BPOPF is the country’s largest investor outside of government, almost single-handedly propping up the local asset management industry and also being heavily invested in Botswana Stock Exchange entities and other unlisted companies. For the past years, BPOPF has encountered numerous battles with the Board, asset managers and entities benefiting from the BPOPF’s investments.

BPOPF is also believed to be in line to have its mandate terminated by other global investment firms after Botswana was included on the list of countries that are a threat to the EU, due to money laundering and terrorism funding.