Gambling Authority to engage counsellors

The Gambling Authority (GA) is working on engaging local counsellors across the country to rehabilitate excessive gamblers from becoming addicts.

Earlier this year, the authority issued out a public invitation tender for the provision of counselling services to gambling addicts as part of efforts to encourage responsible gambling. The independent counsellors will work hand in hand with the authority in rehabilitating the addicts.

Previously, the authority had planned to build a rehabilitation facility using the 15% monthly levy paid by the operators.

But Mmegi has learnt that the authority has since back-tracked on the issue after assessing the situation.

"They realised the need to engage independent counsellors across the country rather than building a centre, which will be based in Gaborone or Francistown. This will create employment and would be convenient."

As the authority’s mandate is to promote responsible gambling, they will also play their part and use the system to identify addicts and refer them to counselling.

They will also be working with family members and the public to help identify addicts, who will then be referred to counselling at the expense

of the authority. In addition, the authority will also be relying more on the experts to help identify and help them.

Individuals with gambling addiction will not be allowed back into casinos until a professional confirms they were in a proper state of not relapsing.

Over the last few years, the gambling industry has experienced relative growth. This has forced the Authority to put control measures in place to ensure safer gambling while transforming Botswana’s economy.

Earlier this year the authority’s CEO Thulisizwe Johnson announced that a national prevalence survey on gambling addicts will be carried out. It is expected the study will give the board detailed insight into the nature of gambling in the country, something that will help in developing strategies for safer gambling.

According to the authority's new regulations governing the operations of the gambling industry casinos pay P250,000 for registration, while betting horses will need P50,000, bingos P10,000 and lotteries P1 million to be registered respectively.