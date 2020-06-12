BPF turns one today

A splinter group from the ruling party is turning a year old today.

On this day last year, Botswana Patriotic Front (BPF) was born under the leadership of former Cabinet Assistant Minister and Tati West legislator, Biggie Butale. Former president, Ian Khama later quit the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) after he fell out with President Mokgweetsi Masisi and joined the splinter group and was appointed its patron, barely six months before the October 23, 2019 general elections.

The BPF proved to be a thorn in the flesh of the BDP as it went to win all the three Serowe constituencies. That was history in the making because never had the BDP lost parliamentary constituencies in the heartland of Bamangwato.

It is the third largest party in the Parliament after the ruling BDP and the official opposition, Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

“A year ago and against painful odds, we left to found a political party of our own. A party that would stand for fairness and social justice. One in which each and every one of us may become whatever it is they wish to become without the overbearing presence of any

one man,” BPF secretary general Roseline Panzirah-Matshome said.

She added that out of this desire for justice and fairness, the BPF was born and is being nourished.

“Our first anniversary as a party comes at times of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are not able to all congregate and celebrate. We, therefore, urge all our members, sympathisers and fraternal friends in the opposition to wear BPF colours this Friday 12th June 2020 wherever they maybe. Our friends within the BDP, of which there are many, are also encouraged to celebrate this day.”

She explained that they could not organise political rallies because of coronavirus protocols. They also do not encourage their supporters across the country to organise gatherings because they might end up contravening COVID-19 rules. Panzirah-Matshome added: “Take time to reflect on the beautiful journey we have had so far and take heart in that we are going to change the history of this country. It’s time that change comes to Botswana, and we as the BPF together with willing opposition parties will birth that change”.