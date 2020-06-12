Dr Kereng Masupu PIC: THALEFANG CHARLES

FRANCISTOWN: Coordinator of Botswana’s Presidential COVID-19 Task Force, Dr. Kereng Masupu has warned that if the novel Coronavirus overwhelms Botswana, as it is the case elsewhere in the world, the country would struggle.

So far, Masupu indicated that the country’s main secret in containing the contagious virus is chiefly through prevention.

“If the virus could spiral out of control, leading to intensive care level, we can’t cope because of the state of our health facilities,” he told Mmegi this week in an interview.

A picture that is emerging elsewhere in the world where developed countries with the best health facilities, are having it tough to control the virus, worried him.

“Our main anchor as a country with challenges of its health facilities, is prevention,” highlighted Masupu.

He indicated that it has since become an anthem for people to observe social distancing, wear masks, wash hands and generally stay home, and, “that’s a winning formula.”

Masupu also warned the nation never to take any precaution lightly as that is what has kept the country where it is in terms of curbing the country’s level of pandemic spread.

At the time of writing this story, Botswana had recorded 48 confirmed cases, with 24 recoveries, one death, 17 cases transferred out and six active. Botswana’s neighbour Namibia so far has 31 cases, no death and 17 recoveries. On other hand, Botswana’s major trading partner, South Africa continues to record high infection numbers with 57,851 confirmed cases, 31,505 recoveries and 1,210 deaths.

Meanwhile, Botswana’s Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Lemogang Kwape has given the entire nation credit for the country for containing the virus that is elsewhere giving huge numbers a torrid time.

He stated that, the virus is chiefly spread through saliva spread out when coughing or talking, when people come into contact with infected space and others.

Kwape was however, elated that Batswana were observing instructions of the Presidential COVID-19 Task Force, which is stewarded by President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

preventative measure, Kwape credited his government to have taken stringent measures to quarantine and test those arriving from outside Botswana.

“We took preventative measures seriously and we continue to do so as we continue dealing with local transmissions, contact tracing and other community work,” said Kwape.

The Minister has also applauded front liners from the country’s borders and inland including health workers, the police and the army, the media and other stakeholders for ensuring that they played their roles effectively.

He particularly patted the media for playing its critical role of informing the nation when the media services were direly needed.

“The media has been reporting responsibly on this pandemic,” he observed and added:” At least they (media) reported responsibly without inflaming he news.”

Since stringent lockdown restrictions were eased by reopening schools, bars, businesses and public transport, Kwape emphasised that it further required prudence so that the grip remains on the COVID-19 fight.

“It’s very important for all and sundry to remain on red alert to ensure that the COVID-19 fight is not compromised with things possibly spiralling out of control,” warned Kwape who credits his principal, President Masisi as hands-on.

With such political will and the deliberate participation of the nation in the anti-Coronavirus fight, the Health and Wellness Minister is upbeat that the country can’t go wrong.

He warned strongly against complacency adding that, ‘the enemy still lurks over us.”

As the political leadership with Masisi as the helmsman, Kwape promised to continue ensuring that Batswana are safe.

He however, encouraged all and sundry to play their role to ensure the virus is kept at bay.

“We all have a role to play in this fight,” he paused and added: “Let’s all play our positive roles and ensure the virus remains under control.