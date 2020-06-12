 
  3. Emmanuel Bane's Fond Recollections. A choice assortment of little gems fit for prescribed set book and leisure reading!

BOTSALO NTUANE Friday, June 12, 2020
Bane's book cover
Occasionally in school reunion meetings, when discussions which are a charade anyway, are over, we eagerly shift to the real purpose of the day in oiled company of jolly fellows. 

As the golden nectar and other fire waters take over our faculties, inhibitions also recede. Soon we are overcome by nostalgia for the times when we thought   we would be forever young, and the fun would never end. As the night  wears on  we  abandon vernacular  and spice up slurred conversations  with English, the choice language of literate Africans who’ve had a few too many.  Invariably someone would recite a passage from a  literature set book and all would follow suit trying to relive  characters  who have accompanied  us  since  the first time we  fell  in love  with  the written  word.  In my circle of friends, we tend to coalesce around material from a certain era.

These were prescribed set books for those who started school in the late seventies until the early nineties when the state trucked us off to national service in exchange for free tertiary education. It is those set books that determined the trajectory of our lives, in terms of  disciplines for further study and  professional career choices. Because everyone applying to varsity had to demonstrate proficiency in the English language, even those who ended up in the sciences had to read  some literature. 

With every turn of the page vistas of a new language  and  exotic  worlds beyond our  environs opened to us.  Set books took us to places beyond our imagination. Of those we read,  some stayed  ingrained in our minds, still making fleeting appearances  on  nights of revelry  as we regret  the follies we  can never change  and dream ever less of achieving redemption in  the time remaining. Who forgets the brilliance of a boy called  Obuechina Maduabuchi  in The Potter’s Wheel, a dizzying, side splitting novella by Chukuwemeka Ike. It gives  account of a precocious  student  somewhere in  Nigeria  uprooted from a cloistered  family life to  be placed in the care of a  stern relative.  The book resonated because  though  not an exact replica of  life  in these parts, there were uncanny similarities  which local  learners could recognise.

Right to this day everyone who flicked its pages remembers the  early scene that  builds  up to a crescendo  when  Obu, the likeable  urchin with a big head always bobbing from side to side, shattered all records by  correctly spelling the jawbreaker Tintinnabulation.

Up to this day I don’t know if it’s  a real bombastic word or  was just conjured up by the excitable  Teacher to find out if Obu’s big head contained just water or  a  proper brain. From the  day Obu floored Teacher  with  the jawbreaker there was no question he was  destined to sit  alongside the  white man in England,  sipping  tea from a saucer.  We loved  such  stories because they  were fun, spoke to our improbable dreams and  we   could even see some   eccentricities of the characters  reflected  in parts of our  lives. In this  time of  coronavirus we  are reminded  of the  wonjo pestilence that  ravaged many  villages  in the book 

The Great Ponds by Elechi Amadi.  Of course there were  the challenging  books like Things Fall Apart but within  its  pages we still  found  characters and incidents  that  became imbedded  in us.  Okonkwo could  have  been a  hero  but  he was the tragic type and not very likeable.

I don’t  know any classmate who  didn’t  love Nwoye  or at the same time feel sorry  for Ikemefuna, some of the key characters in Chinua Achebe’s classic.  Whoever had the bright idea  to  set up the Heinemann African Writers Series  introduced us  to authors  like  Cyprian Ekwensi, Bessie Head, Bediako Asare, Sembene Ousmane  and others of our race  who  wrote in the kind of idiomatic prose accessible to the native ear.  That said, a cause of concern has always been the absence of localised stories  that can infect a reader’s mind for life. The use of language and imagery by the authors mentioned became a device into our affections for English and by extension wider reading.

Although output is negligible, books have been written in this country but  few reach the quality of  works  from African Writers Series. Possibly a work that mimicked the styleof those wordsmiths was the Andrew Sesinyi  debut work , Love On The Rocks  which depicted a deprived   boy from  the village  finding success in the big town theme. I think it was well received and no less because it was a standout symbol of pride for a literary scene suffering a paucity of  books. The publication was arguably a product of the West African tradition because the author had studied in Ghana.  In the interregnum since, we have never had a rites of passage work that is home spun and truly funny.  That is up until I read, thrice,  Fond Recollections  which  is  a collection of  22 short stories  of   boyhood  memories. 

Told through the eyes of the character Mmei,  his tales traverse  the  rural  world  of daily struggles, torrid school days, fears of the unknown,  maternal love,  migrant labour and daily struggles for a better life.

Set mainly in  Tswapong  region,  every  individual aged from  mid forties and raised   through  that  period will find familiarity  in  the witty, contemplative and  at times melancholic nuggets of raw  story telling.

Back  then  was a culture  of hazing, or ‘treating’  form one arrivals at boarding school which the author  narrates  so well  it returns the reader to the day  they too were put through their paces. 

Hunting toads to prepare  a well roasted  kebab  would  be something  that terrifies  the kids  of today.  I wonder how they would react  to being  assigned the job of killing the family dog  which had loyal all along. Children running 16 kilometres to and from school  which  saw them  arriving,

shivering, barefooted, piece of wood and tin plate  in hand, sometimes a few hours after midnight because there was no way of telling winter time  is  rekindled for those today enjoying lucrative tenders and picking their kids from private school in luxury sedans. 

Those were the days of sadistic teachers who with  the complicity  of parents, administered terrible beatings on impoverished little  creatures whose  sustenance  of delicacy was  a nutritious soya based meal known as malutu, for most their only meal of the day.

As I read  the piece  I  wished the author had gone all the way and described  the khaki wrapping  and cooking  oil  container  proudly depicting  two clasped  hands,  declaring they were a gift from the people of the United States. The wrappings had multiple uses and could be used  to cover grubby exercise books just about falling apart. The  oil containers were  handy  for  heating water. Or as  the base of a homemade guitar. Up to this day, I  have beef  with  ungratefuls  who  dismiss America  but  for  its humanitarian  efforts, they would have  been  childhood starvation  victims. Fond Recollections is  like a box of those choice assorted  biscuits wherein every reader will find their pick. Mine is Oris.  It’s about  a local hero whose  morning grooming rituals, including  combing his  afro,  are  performed in full public  glare, just for control. 

Oris rides a brightly decorated Humber bicycle baptized Rekang Tsa Lona, a name he presumably decided on for even more control. Sadly, he never stood a chance.  But his short lived career  as a village heart-throb  is told in a delightful tone.  Closely related to the fate of Oris is the story of Kaposi. This tale was commonplace. In our formative years which coincided with migrant  labour recruitment.

We  saw many a Kaposi  returning home  with a stack  of  vinyl  records, a ‘sun box’ music system, trunk full of wash ‘n’ wear clothes, a bicycle  and the symbol of status, a trinket  wrist watch. It was all they could lay claim to as worldly possessions after years drilling for gold deep in the bowels  of the Transvaal mines. For the old women left at home, all they  got from the  toil of their sons was a Puma  fleece  blanket and a set of doeks. But for every Kaposi, the day came when the bicycle broke down.

The vinyl records cracked in the heat. And the ‘amprofaya and sun box ’ which had been a source of income from playing stokvel parties, finally croaked to death. Then it was  back to a life of penury for the once proud dandy. For weddings and funerals, his best attire would now be reduced to tough ‘reefs’ and faded overalls branded Durban Deep  or Carletonville, relics from gold mines where labour broking companies like Wenela  had placed him.

Kaposi and Oris  are victims of the evils of  apartheid and  its migrant labour system which exploited and spat out thousands of young black men from the hinterlands of this sub region.  Social  ills such as passion killings also make an appearance in the book. Of course the country  bumpkin story is thrown in about Mmei who  is bitten by bug to  enlist in the mines. He had been told migrants go there by train. Only problem is that as a rural native he has never  seen  rail track, let alone a train.

But somehow after running away from school, he finds himself at Palapye station, and at night  smuggles himself into a  goods wagon. Upon waking up he is elated he is  in  Gaborone halfway  through  his  journey  to the mines.  Only when he inquires about the location of  the mine recruitment office is he told he is in Palapye. The country bumpkin had slept  all night  under the tarpaulin and the noise of  other trains changing tracks misled him to think he was on the move. A reviewer will always fall short in giving a book enough merit. Better everyone reads it by buying a copy.

The gift of the author Emmanuel Bane is his deep passion in interpreting experiences  that are a throwback  to  the years of adolescence. On the face of it the pieces are curated for enjoyment. But from another perspective, they could be some kind of  cathartic  journey  by the author to unburden  himself by  sharing  not only  his childhood odyssey but also  that  of  many others  raised in the same milieu. In this  book, Emmanuel Bane is not only a chronicler but the fly, and not on the wall,  but buzzing around the public and intimate  affairs  of the community. Fond Recollections is a delightful read, but its life should not end with regaling our kids about how  we grew up.  That would be a travesty  of literary justice.

This is a collection for the ages; an honest, warts-and-all account of  life in  a time that is  gone forever,  but cannot be allowed to fade from memory.  I haven’t checked out  current set books, but I doubt  if any comes better. The work deserves the attention of those anonymous gatekeepers who prescribe which works must go on school set lists.

Much like the iconic West Africans who once upon a time mesmerised  us  with  their domesticated use of the Queen’ s language in their  story telling, the name, Emmanuel Bane deserves wider readership for this creative effort at localised  prose. This is a debut publication, and one cannot help but get the nagging feeling that from the granary where the 22 stories come from,  what  remains  is   bountiful and  a follow-up is only in order. 

*Copies of the book are available from Sebilo Books and from the author at 76000025.

