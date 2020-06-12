Bots Wedding Link is a website aimed at giving wedding vendors or service providers a marketing or advertising platform PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Having a perfect wedding is a dream for every couple planning to walk down the aisle.

However, planning a dream wedding can be a daunting task, more especially for couples that cannot afford or do not want to hire a wedding planner to fulfil their dream wishes.

Planning and preparing weddings require ample time, which can negatively impact employed couples as they cannot afford to run around looking for companies that can offer them different services for an elaborately planned and executed dream wedding ceremony.

That is why Osego Maseko of Ozzy Entertainment decided to create Bots Wedding Link, a website aimed at giving wedding vendors or service providers a marketing or advertising platform. This platform could make things easy for couples to locate companies that they can give them services for their ideal wedding ceremony.

“Our aim is to reduce the clients’ to-do list by giving them all service providers in the palm of their hands through the use of our website, newsletter, Facebook page and soon a printed wedding directory. Two years ago, I took a step to get married and during that wedding planning we found it hard to get service providers we required. We only relied on posting in Facebook groups and a lot of people would comment and post their links or WhatsApp the service providers to see their work and that took time,” he told this publication.

Maseko further explained that the experience motivated him to create a one-stop shop where people could see all those service providers which can prove beneficial to both the clients and service providers. He explained that Ozzy Entertainment (a multimedia, PR and Events

company focused on wedding video and photography as well as wedding planning.

He added that capturing weddings gave him a platform to interact with clients before or during the wedding. He said most experienced the same problem he did of not easily finding the desired service providers which most of the time led clients not having their dream wedding. He explained that their website would ease those challenges and give clients a platform to easily search their desired service providers across the globe.

“Anyone with Internet access can access the website. It is customised for easy viewing even when using mobile gadgets such as cellphones and tablets.

The website address is www.bwl.co.bw. Our target audience is clients in need of wedding service providers.

Service providers wishing to be listed can email us their profile and pictures of their services. Our contacts are on our website that was launched this week,” he said

He also highlighted that service providers could also create a profile on the website, adding that they would be able to upload the content of their choice which would be displayed on the website. He said the subscription cost P250 per month on a six months’ contract, and P200 on a 12 months’ one.

Maseko is currently marketing his website on social media. He however explained that he plans to intensify marketing on different media such as billboards and fliers. Service providers that can be found on the website include wedding planners, catering companies, decorators, wedding gowns, suits, tailors, DJs, transport, car rentals to mention a few.