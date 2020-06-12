Testing times: New CEO, Cross Kgosidiile

Global credit ratings agency, Moody’s has changed the outlook of the country’s investment arm, Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) from stable to negative.

In Botswana, the BDC is just one of two corporate entities subscribed to ratings from Moody’s. The other is Letshego Holdings, on which Moody’s assigned a stable outlook in its last review in August 2019.

The purpose of its ratings is to provide investors with a simple system of grading by which future creditworthiness may be gauged.

Rated corporates leverage off their ratings and outlooks to secure discounted credit terms from funders. The BDC recently finalised an P800 million funding arrangement with the African Development Bank. Moody’s researchers said the change in BDC’s outlook was linked to the recent downgrade of Botswana’s sovereign credit ratings and outlook, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a 100% state owned entity, the BDC’s outlook is always linked to government’s under Moody’s methodologies.

The corporation’s long-term sustainability and ability to repay loans is linked to government’s own stability, willingness and ability to support. Moody’s researchers said the negative outlook on the corporation captured the rising downside risks

for the BDC’s standalone credit profile against the background of the deeply affected operating environment is due to the pandemic.

They said the coronavirus shock had crystallised Botswana’s vulnerabilities arising from the limited economic diversification given its heavy reliance on a single commodity for growth, exports and budget revenues. The vulnerabilities also include slow progress towards economic transformation and an increasingly rigid expenditure structure in the budget. “The coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling commodity prices and financial market turmoil are creating a severe and extensive economic and financial shock,” the researchers said.

“For Botswana, the shock transmits mainly through weaker growth and the loss in government revenue and exports caused by the drop in the demand for diamonds and cut in production in response.

“The government’s fiscal, external and liquidity positions risk deteriorating to a level that would be consistent with a lower rating.”

However, Moody’s affirmed the corporation’s long-term and short-term local currency and foreign currency issuer ratings at Baa2/Prime-2.