The Who’s Who of Botswana's lottery millions

The country’s eyes are on a little known company called Grow Mine, which has scooped the multimillion pula bid to run the first national lottery in Botswana.

Grow Mine will have to pay a P10 million advance to kickstart the lottery, with negotiations scheduled to start with the Gambling Authority.

Behind the unremarkable name, Grow Mine is powered by the who’s who of corporate Botswana, powerful and dynamic personalities who regularly make headlines in the local press.

Mmegi takes a look at some of them.

Sefalana Holdings Group (40% shareholding in Grow Mine)

Established in 1994, the retail and wholesale chain owns 40% shareholding in Grow Mine. Sefalana holdings group shareholders include First National Bank of Botswana, Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, Stanbic Bank of Botswana, Reginald Motswaiso, Chandrakant Chauhan, Mohamed Osman and Keith Jeffries.

Chandrakant Chauhan

Chauhan presently occupies the position of Group Managing Director & Executive Director at Sefalana Holding Company. He is also on the board of Botswana Insurance Holdings and Sefalana Cash & Carry Ltd.

Mohamed Osman

Osman is a Fellow Chartered Accountant who trained with KPMG and Ernst and Young in the UK for over 10 years. He is the Group Finance Director for Sefalana.

Reginald Motswaiso

Motswaiso, a qualified chartered accountant, is Botswana Housing Corporation's Chief Executive Officer, a position he has held since December 2016.

Keith Jefferis

An economist by profession, Jefferis is the Managing Director of Econsult Botswana, a consultancy firm working on a wide range of economic and related issues in Botswana and elsewhere in sub-Saharan Africa. He was recently appointed the Permanent Secretary position in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and has since resigned his directorship in Sefalana and other companies.

Carthlee (10.5% shareholding in Grow Mine)

Carthage Matlhaga is the sole shareholder of Carthlee. Matlhaga also owns Pula Consultants Pty Ltd, a company that offered consultancy during the construction of the multi million pula Kenneth Nkhwa Interchange in Francistown.

IdleHill (10% shareholding in Grow Mine)

Leading lawyer Parks Tafa is the sole shareholder of Idlehill. He is also managing partner at Collins & Newman, one of the largest law firms in Botswana.

Colmar Holdings (23.5% shareholding in Grow Mine)

Established in 2016, the company’s shareholders include:

Maclean Letshwiti

A renowned businessman, Letshwiti is currently the president of the Botswana Football Association. Letshwiti is also on the boards of Botswana Telecommunications Corporation, Kalahari Mining Nl and Laurelton Diamonds Botswana. In his past career, Letshwiti was the chairman of Botswana Insurance Company.

Moatlhodi Lekaukau

A corporate high flyer, Moatlhodi Lekaukau was the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Botswana and most recently, the acting CEO of the Botswana Development Corporation (BDC), the state investment agency. He was also the BDC’s chief investment officer.

Reports have emerged this week that Lekaukau could be headed to the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund to replace CEO Boitumelo Molefe whose contract lapses at the end of the month.

Mahube Mpungwa

Mpugwa is a renowned professional executive who has built a 21-year career in the oil industry holding various positions. Mpugwa is the Managing Director of Puma Energy.

Dale Seretse Ter Haar

Dale ter Haar has interests in the local mining sector and at one point, was the local head of CIC Energy that pushed to develop one of the country’s biggest mining projects. The company aimed to build the multibillion Mmamabula Energy Complex that would have transformed Botswana into a large exporter of power.

Marcus Khama Ter Haar

With a decade in the diamond industry, Ter Haar’s career in De Beers and Debswana has spanned mining, sales, ﬁnance, operations and corporate roles. Ter Haar is currently the Managing Director of state-owned diamond trading company, Okavango Diamond Company (ODC). He joined ODC after serving as Diamond Trading Company Botswana Sales and Marketing Manager. He has been an independent non-executive director of Wilderness Holdings since 2010 and serves on the Board of Trustees of the Lady Khama Charitable Trust.

Itumeleng Ramsden

A former radio presenter, Ramsden has served in several high profile roles in communications and marketing in the corporate sector.

Frederick Selolwane

A registered quantity surveyor, Selolwane was recently appointed as a non-executive director of Letlole La Rona. He is also the Managing Director of Rider Levett Bucknall (Botswana).

Bing Liu

Liu is the Chairperson of the Botswana Chinese Chamber of Business Association. He is also a director of Twinco, a local company trading as Master Joinery that produces kitchen cabinetry and other joinery products.

Citizen Money Makers (13% shareholding in Grow Mine)

Established in 2016 the company’s shareholders includes:

Boatametse Mpofu

Boatametse Mpofu (nee Kganela) is the founder and executive Director of Pula Towers (Pty) Ltd set up to provide independent telecommunications towers and passive maintenance in order for institutions to meet uptime targets.

Kebobonye Ginah Pabalinga

Pabalinga has worked in the corporate world as a communications officer with the latest being Botswana Investment and Trade Centre.

Thato Prudence Raletsatsi

Raletsatsi, has previously owned two Samsung stores with her husband Benjamin Raletsatsi. She also works as a case management officer at Bokamoso Private Hospital.

Mokgethi Magapa (three percent shareholding in Grow Mine)

Mogapa is the Managing Director of G4S Botswana. He joined the security company in March 2017 having previously served as the country Managing Director for DHL Express International.