The two survivors of a recent head-on Driving Under the Influence (DUI) crash are said to be recovering well from the serious injuries incurred from the accident.

Late last week, the crash claimed the life of a 43-year-old Toyota Tazz driver, who met his fate in a head-on collision with a Madza Axela. The survivors, both males aged between 30 and 31 years, had escaped the accident with head injuries.

Thamaga Police Station commander, superintendent Moses Kwarare said the duo is currently recuperating at Thamaga Primary Hospital. He added that the deceased, who hailed from Letlhakeng, had a post mortem performed on him yesterday and

was handed over to his family for burial.

The police boss said the Toyota Tazz trio had been drinking and an assortment of alcohol beverages was found in the vehicle.

“They had bottles of Black Label, Redds, Sweet Rosé 5L wine and boxes of Shake Shake inside their car. It looks like the trio was highly intoxicated following the operation of bars after the two months of the alcohol ban,” Kwarare had said in a recent interview.