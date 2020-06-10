Bogolo Kenewendo PIC. THALEFANG CHARLES

Former Investment, Trade and Industry minister, Bogolo Kenewendo has joined the board of local property group, RDC Properties, replacing prominent economist, Keith Jefferis.

Jefferis has been appointed a senior policy advisor at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

In a note to shareholders this week, RDC Properties said an Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on June 25 to confirm Kenewendo’s appointment to the board, among other matters. Kenewendo’s career includes a period at Econsult, the local economic consultancy founded by Jefferis.

youthful former minister has become renowned across the continent and beyond as one of the youngest ministers appointed and a symbol of the potential of youth leadership.

RDC Properties has a sterling portfolio of more than 20 regional commercial and retail properties headlined by assets such as Masa Square Hotel and the Radisson Red hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg.