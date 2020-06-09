Internet access jumps to 64%

The proportion of households with access to the Internet in the country has risen to 63.5%, compared to 40.6% in 2014, the latest Statistics Botswana survey indicates.

The 2019 ICT household survey released this week shows that internet access is rising in the country, particularly on the back of mobile internet. In absolute terms, the number of households with access to the internet in Stats Botswana’s sample rose from 245,941 in 2014 to 424,120.

The latest survey indicates urban villages had the highest proportion of households with access to the internet, comprising 49.9 percent of all households with internet access. Internet access

was highest amongst male headed households than female ones in 2019.

The results indicate that 34.9% of all male-headed households in Botswana had internet access in 2019, whereas the female-headed households with internet access constituted 28.6% of all households.

The survey also showed that households headed by those within the 35-44 year age group dominated in households with access to the internet in 2019, making up 28.3% of all households with Internet access.