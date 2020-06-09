Zimbabwean murder suspect vanishes, manhunt ensues

FRANCISTOWN: Police in Tutume are looking for a yet to be identified Zimbabwean man who allegedly murdered his 27-year-old live-in partner in Nkange village before vanishing.

Tutume Police Station commander, superintendent Jerry Halahala said that they are searching for the suspect whose identity is still unknown.

Though the police are on a manhunt for the suspect, reports show that it is a hard task at hand tracing the unknown suspect.

The police said that they have engaged the Zimbabwe Republic Police through International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) so that they can assist in tracking the suspect. He is believed to have crossed the Botswana-Zimbabwe border illegally to his home country.

Halahala said that they are using the description of the suspect in the search, as they do not have his full name and age.

According to Halahala, a neighbour who reported the matter to the police said that she went to the deceased’s compound to charge her mobile phone and found her dead and alone in her bedroom.

The neigbour made the shocking discovery on May 31, 2020

at Ipungu ward in Nkange.

Strange enough the suspect, who has vanished into thin air after the horrific murder, is believed to be the deceased’s boyfriend and father of her three children.

The police urged the community to desist from harbouring illegal immigrants and urged them to report suspected illegal immigrants in their community to village leaders such as dikgosi, area councillor or even the police.

He said: “When serious crimes like this are committed, we end up failing to identify the suspect(s) because villagers do not know much about them. Like in this case, the suspect had stayed with the deceased for a long period of time, but still remained a stranger to many in the community”.

He pleaded with those who know the suspect or are aware of his whereabouts, to come forward and assist the police with information that can be helpful to the investigation.