The influx of illegal immigrants into Botswana from neighbouring countries continues to be a problem even in the midst of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Already 116 are awaiting deportation, mainly to Zimbabwe.

While Botswana and Zimbabwe closed shared borders as part of a calculated effort to control the spread of COVID-19, by mid-April some Zimbabwean immigrants faced challenges returning to their home country. This was due to restricted travel and movement during the imposed lockdown in response to the pandemic with a large number surrendering themselves to the police and district commissioners in their areas of stay. The governments of Botswana and Zimbabwe had to facilitate their voluntary repatriation.

However, a familiar kind of problem has the police worried as they are grappling with the influx of illegal immigrants crossing into the country through ungazetted points. Emerging from a two-month long national lockdown that was enforced to mitigate the spread of the virus, the police are now worried the influx of illegal immigrants may just thwart government’s efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

The Botswana Police Service’s (BPS) public relations officer, assistant commissioner Dipheko Motube revealed in an interview they were seeing a spike in border jumpers from other states.

“Over the years the influx of illegal immigrants from Zimbabwe has been a problem, but this time around a number of them were illegally crossing into

the country from South Africa,” Motube told The Monitor. “Currently there are 116 illegal immigrants awaiting deportation, a move which is facilitated by the Department of Immigration and Citizenship following COVID-19 regulations.”

Motube said this movement puts the whole nation at risk of contracting the virus because illegal immigrants are not tested for COVID-19 where they come from.

He cited the added problem of a majority of Batswana living along the border having relatives across the borderline who frequently visit one another.

The police spokesperson added it was deeply worrisome that despite COVID-19 restrictions some people still choose to break the law and visit their relatives putting not only themselves but also others at risk of contracting the virus.

“If people could change their actions they could save lives. Everyone has the power to stop the spread of the virus if they just adhered to the regulations, especially that the virus does not move but it is being moved by people (moving about),” he said.

Motube added that Batswana with relatives across the border could warn them to heed advice and not visit just as yet, as government regulations are in place to contain the spread of the deadly virus.