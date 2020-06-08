BFTU: Teaching Needs Overhaul In COVID-19

Botswana Federation of Trade Unions (BFTU) has called for an overhaul of the teaching profession in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to adapt to the ‘new normal’.

BFTU secretary general, Thusang Butale said on the occasion of World Teacher’s Day the changing environment brought about by the future of work and COVID-19, necessitates an evolution of the teaching profession to address and adapt to the new ways of teaching and encouraging children’s social development in a world where social distancing has become a new normal.

He stated that of recent, the role of teachers has become more complex, worsened by challenges brought about by COVID-19.

“As we celebrate and rejoice with teachers on this day, we can only hope that employers, both government and private, will implement measures that protect and address the plights of teachers,” said Butale. Butale added it was time teachers are given more recognition because “we are all alive to the fact that all other professions emanate from this unique profession”. Moreover, he said other issues like child trafficking and abductions from schools have expanded the role of teachers, functions and purpose in education.

He called for communities to work closely with teachers to

address the difficulties and challenges they face for the benefit of children and the society at large.

“Teachers must unite, have a united voice and continue to portray a positive image for students in their role as the third parent,” he added. BFTU said it recognises the role of teachers and thanked them for developing students, professionals and societies and have gone beyond their roles and function by becoming, amongst others, psychologists, advocates (for literacy), nutritionists, law enforcers and nurses all in the course of their work.

Over the years, teacher unions and government have had clashes over issues such as teachers’ welfare and conditions of service.

However, on Friday President Mokgweetsi Masisi saluted teachers and referred to them as the country’s torchbearers.

He encouraged them to continue doing their work diligently, with the passion and commitment that has led Botswana to being the informed and prosperous nation it is today. He emphasised the need for more collaboration of stakeholders and parents during this difficult time for children’s safety.