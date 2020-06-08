The decision to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol got those who enjoy a drink or two very excited and as expected liquor outlets were packed from Wednesday morning until evening.

Different media outlets went around town filming the first day of re-opening for the sale of alcohol, and all the managers seemed not to have any concerns, relating that their customers were cooperating. As announced by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Peggy Serame, the sale of alcohol will be on certain days. These are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The times have also been cut short, which are between Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 6pm respectively, and on Saturday from 10am to 4pm. While bars have also been given the green light to open, they are supposed for the time being to operate like alcohol outlets such as Liquorama, whose customers are required to buy drinks and carry them home as opposed to drinking at the bar. The minister, when giving imbibers the good news, stressed that alcohol for now should be consumed from home. It is, therefore, heart breaking to hear of road fatalities, which investigations reveal may have been a result of driving under the influence of alcohol. Batswana have handled themselves really well throughout the lockdown, and even continue to do so. Many people are playing their part in adhering to the recently adopted COVID-19 regulations, and such efforts are commendable. Now, whether it was perhaps excitement, because alcohol was not sold for two months, or just plain irresponsibility, there are a

few bad apples that seemed to want to mess it up for other people by getting behind the wheel while intoxicated. Why can’t we follow the stipulated regulations, and go to the alcohol points of sale, buy the alcohol, go home and enjoy it in the comfort of one’s own home? The COVID-19 regulations undoubtedly have affected all of us in different ways, but the period of lockdown also had its benefits. Many people came out of the lockdown with new skills like gardening and landscaping. The lockdown also gave many a time to reflect, and some who thought drinking can only be enjoyed at clubs, and bars, realised that it is possible for one to make their own fun at home. The lockdown forced many people to stay at home, and as such many were compelled to find ways to enjoy their time at home. Those who love to have one or two drinks also should have gotten a lot of lessons from the lockdown. First and foremost, those tragic road accidents had significantly gone down, or rather they were almost non-existent. No one is trying to force anyone to stop drinking alcohol, but let’s drink responsibly from the comfort of our own homes, and let’s also make sure that we do not drink and get behind the wheel. Let’s all play our part.