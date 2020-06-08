The decision to lift the ban on the sale of alcohol got those who enjoy a drink or two very excited and as expected liquor outlets were packed from Wednesday morning until evening.
Different media outlets went around town filming the first day of re-opening for the sale of alcohol, and all the managers seemed not to have any concerns, relating that their customers were cooperating. As announced by the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Peggy Serame, the sale of alcohol will be on certain days. These are Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The times have also been cut short, which are between Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 6pm respectively, and on Saturday from 10am to 4pm. While bars have also been given the green light to open, they are supposed for the time being to operate like alcohol outlets such as Liquorama, whose customers are required to buy drinks and carry them home as opposed to drinking at the bar. The minister, when giving imbibers the good news, stressed that alcohol for now should be consumed from home. It is, therefore, heart breaking to hear of road fatalities, which investigations reveal may have been a result of driving under the influence of alcohol. Batswana have handled themselves really well throughout the lockdown, and even continue to do so. Many people are playing their part in adhering to the recently adopted COVID-19 regulations, and such efforts are commendable. Now, whether it was perhaps excitement, because alcohol was not sold for two months, or just plain irresponsibility, there are a