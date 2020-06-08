At the back of our minds sits a gloomy commentator who only magnifies risks in all we attempt to pursue with the desire to change our lives.

The commentator always asks with a doubtful perception towards our efforts with an intent to instil fear upon oneself. Fear is an emotion that anticipates exaggerated loss, pain or danger and at times urgeS one to either fight or flee.

Our prospects of success are determined by how we respond to the stimuli experienced and to the fear apportioned to the stimuli. Mind you, this scenario occurs within ourselves individually and it is confirmation that a person is a conflicted being. Fear is proportional to each one of us. The fear a Navy Seal would face in a mission is the same dose of fear a waitress would face with serving customers. Words uttered with TSAONE ZOLA LEBURU while listening to an audio book by Robert James O’Neill- The Operator.

Fear is a self-instilled emotion. It is a result of lack of confidence and esteem to pronounce your position staunchly amidst the situation encouraged. When something occurs we interpret it with our minds and if we submit to it than the courage we have, it dominates, clouds our judgement and we lose. Fear is the deadliest thief one could ever come across and it dims all lights that ought to brighten our livelihoods.

It is at times made stronger by the way we perceive and speak of ourselves. We attach our poor backgrounds or current situations; socially, economically, spiritually and/or professionally to the new opportunities presented before us and that contaminates all colours of possibilities.

For instance, a man can fear to propose a young lady whose father is a multi-billionaire simply because he is from humble beginnings. The girl’s stature is not even the factor, it is just one of those false and confusing multiple questions on the examination paper, in any way because even though her father is rich, it is not her money. All that matters is the love and its expression to her. We are too sceptical about what is to unfold but grace exist for that particular reason. We, therefore, put our eyes on wrong targets hence miss the real

Banners

deal. There is a story of a man who saw one walking on water, he, Peter asked; Can I also walk on water? There was positive response from the Messiah; Come! Peter took his first step and excited as he was, he made a mistake by observing the storm which was brewing in the atmosphere and that instilled fear in him.

He drowned because he has taken his eyes off the focus which was the Messiah.

We have lost so many opportunities because we did not focus on getting the real job done but rather on what people would possibly say or what losses you may incur. Fear is a thin layer between your reality and destiny.

The strength of cobwebs is too stronger than of fear. It only takes courage to walk over and demolish it whilst your busk in your greatness. Faith is the only thing that can enable you to overcome your fear. If your faith is questionable, you will be easily subjected to fear but if it is strong you will dominate your fear.

The insurance for our faith is grace. We need to be mindful that grace allows for situations to be and responsible for then to unfold. As much as we have to be also cautious when embarking on our mandates, we have to have the confidence that we are rightful candidates to carry such visions and grace will lead us to the life we aspire.

We ought to declare positive self- affirmations at all times and cost in order to build strong self- efficacy and self- esteem. If you know who you are, no one can re- define who you are nor an irrational thought.

Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa is an Author of a book titled 50 SHOTS OF COLOR (Download e-copy on KINDLE AMAZON), Motivational Speaker, Radio Feature Presenter, Events DC and Humanitarian who believes that there is greatness to be unleashed in all of us. Contact him on bookings@coloringsouls.co.bw for bookings. Facebook page: Coloring Souls with Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. LinkedIn: Kealeboga Ronald Ngwigwa. Instagram: #ColoringSouls. Website: www.coloringsouls.co.bw