Chauhan PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Several prominent businesspeople, including Sefalana Group managing director, his chief finance officer , a renowned banker and other heavyweights are behind Grow Mine, the company that on Friday won the country’s first lottery licence, Monitor Business has established.

Registered in 2016, Grow Mine’s biggest shareholders are Sefalana Holdings Company which owns 80%, Colmar Enterprises at 47%, Citizen Money Makers at 26%, Idlehill (PTY) Ltd at 20%, Carthlee Inventions at 21% and Mokgethi Magapa at six percent.

Trading as Dineo tsa Pula, Grow Mine directors include Sefalana Group MD Chandrakant Chauhan, his CFO Mohammed Osman, renowned banker Moatlhodi Lekaukau, business heavyweights Percy Raditladi, Carthage Matlhaga, Boatametse Kganela and Dale Terhaar.

Grow Mine will run the Botswana National Lottery under a 10-year licence and will be expected to pay an annual licence fee of P1 million. Monitor Business is informed that the Grow Mine will have to pay a P10 million advance to kickstart the lottery, with negotiations scheduled to start with the Gambling Authority.

A certain percentage of the lottery proceeds will be donated to the National Lottery Fund to benefit the creative industry, the youth and other sectors.

“Negotiation terms are based on the company’s contribution to the National Lottery Fund which is designed to benefit the broader economy,” insiders said.

“If no agreement is made, the tender will be awarded to the reserved bidder, Ithuba Botswana.” Initially, the Gambling Authority received five bids from Grow Mine, Ad Infinitum Lottery, Win-A-Lot, Khupele Khupele and Ithuba Botswana.

A Lottery is a gambling

Banners

means of raising money by selling numbered tickets and giving prizes to the holders of numbers drawn at random.

According to the Authority’s chief executive officer, Thulisizwe Johnson, the licensing process, which took three years, was done in a transparent manner.

“We went all out, conducted consultations and even hosted a bidders’ conference. We also signed an application processing agreement and set up rules and regulations about how the applications would be conducted,” he said.

The Authority engaged a foreign company as adjudicators on the lottery licensing since no local company had the requisite expertise. The company acted as transaction advisors who evaluated the National Lottery Bids. While it is government’s intention to have such tenders awarded to citizen-owned companies, the Gambling Authority opted for a single sourcing tender as they wanted a company with experience in the lottery field.

The licence to run the country’s first lottery was delayed by a dispute three years ago when one of the bidders successfully interdicted the process arguing that their application had been unfairly shut out.

Infinitum was left aggrieved when the Authority refused to accept their additional documents despite submitting the main document before the closing time that was set for October 26, 2017 at the cut-off time of 10am.