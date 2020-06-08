Cresta President Hotel

Botswana Stock Exchange-listed hotelier Cresta Marakanelo has resumed operations by re-opening some of its key hotels located in major centres around the country.

The group announced Friday it was back in business by opening Cresta President Hotel in Gaborone, Cresta Thapama Hotel in Francistown and Cresta Jwaneng. However, others will follow in a phased manner.

Cresta managing director, Mokwena Morulane said despite the hospitality group starting the year on a positive note, they had to close down their hotels following the coronavirus (COVID-19) induced lockdown.“We had a fantastic January and February. We started receiving cancellations in March particularly from international visitors to our leisure properties as travel was restricted and countries closed borders,” Morulane said.

He added they did not anticipate returning to normalcy soon, as there were still some zonal restrictions, with borders still closed and restrictions on travel. With the regional and international trips currently prohibited in most countries to avoid the spread of coronavirus, a number of local tourism and hospitality players such as Cresta, have been left to pin their hopes on domestic travel.

pointed out that local travel will be key in the immediate term, adding they were currently putting together various packages to try and get people excited about what their hotels offered through specials.

“This will be a great opportunity for Batswana to explore different corners of the country which inhabit some of the best flora and fauna in the country,” Morulane said.

“Almost every company has been hit by coronavirus and when companies go through extended periods of losses, they rationalise travel especially corporates who play a huge role in our operations through conferences,” he added. Morulane also urged people to adhere to the guidelines and regulations set by the government as is still linger in the country.

“It has been a challenge, it shows that things can rapidly change and we need to be resilient going forward, ensure we have enough cash reserves to be able to sustain us during difficult periods.”