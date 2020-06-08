Dichaba

Dichaba Consumer Electronics, a locally-based consumer electronics company, has expanded its footprint by launching a state-of-the-art electronics assembly facility.

Housed at Botswana Innovation Hub, the plant assembles mobile phones, televisions, laptops and infrared thermometers. Thatayaone Dichaba, a local innovator who is the brains behind Ditech mobile phones, said at full production, the facility has the capacity to employ close to 100 people and another 100 when operating 24hours.

“We currently manufacture and calibrate the infra-red thermometers in response to COVID-19 pandemic,” Dichaba told Monitor Business.

Dichaba added they also procure electronics from private companies as they intend to create employment for Batswana. The company has plans to expand and operate 24 hours and create more opportunities for Batswana.Currently, Dichaba through his mobile operator Ditech phones, export to Uganda and Mozambique. Dichaba once secured a three-year contract with local mobile operator, beMOBILE now BTC Mobile as well as some international companies for his own 3G smart phones--Pioneer.

He previously secured a number of international deals by penning contracts in African markets like Kenya, Tanzania, DRC, Ghana, Zambia and Namibia with his own creation. Dichaba, who is grateful for

Banners

the support he got, his mobile phone is available in most mobile phone shops across the country including Mobile Joint, Yash Cells, Pep Stores, Zain Collections and BTC outlets.

With the aim to be the preferred service manufacturer in Africa, the company has also been identifying strategic partners in other African countries to achieve this goal. Pioneer phone uses Android 4.4 operating system, which provides an easy application download and is equipped with a four-inch screen to illuminate vision with crystal clear images.

The screen resolution is 800 by 480 pixels and has 512 MB random access memory and 4GB memory storage capacity. It also has a two-mega pixel illuminated back camera with a background that can capture video recordings.

The smartphone also has Di Apps, which has an application development, which stimulates local content. It actually includes a number of apps created by locals. Di Apps includes Maele le Diane app, Thanodi (Translator) app, learn Setswana app, which offers different languages spoken in Botswana.