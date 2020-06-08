Lucia Dottie

Talented singer Lucia Dottie who blew the industry away two years ago with a song, Bare Ngwana Ga Se Waaka featuring Kabelo Mogwe of Culture spears has finally released her maiden album titled Sengwe se teng.

Having done a couple of collaborations with Culture Spears, since then Lucia Dottie’s 10-tracked album features many well known local artists such as Gong Master, Casper The Golden Voice, Una Sell, Spiza Valentino and Kuseri Kumakili. “I met Gong Master back in the days at Dargie Digital Studio when I was featured by Captain Dira in Rraagwe software album. I met him again during some performances in 2019 and when I told him that I will be dropping something, he said I should feature him in it because he wanted to help me. Spiza Valentino was asked by my producer to add something on the song Ishe and he did. Una fell in love with my Imi nawe track and she made suggestions so I asked her to put something and she gladly agreed,” Lucia Dottie told Showtime in an interview. Lucia Dottie added that this being her first album, her music has African feel to it so she decided to give it its own genuine African soul.

She said it’s true she worked with Culture Spears mostly in the past but the reason why she didn’t feature him is that

Mogwe has his own way of promoting his music. “He worked with Mma Ausi, after it was me and then Silindile and other people so he was busy working on his next collaborations. Yes, for all the people he featured I am the only one who did six songs with him. He is still there and helping me to push my art,” Lucia Dottie further said.

The songbird from Borolong near Francistown said people should listen to her music because it was inspired by real life situations.

“Even though feelings also had a huge impact, my music caters for all the people. My music and my voice is sweet to the ear and it helps relief the tense emotions, stress and depression,” she highlighted.

In the album, Lucia Dottie did not want to confine herself to any particular genre and her tracks such as the title one Sengwe se teng and Imi nawe shows that she is a free soul who enjoys what she does. Although many label her as a traditional musician, Lucia Dottie’s first album signals her perseverance and the beginning of her domination as a solo act.