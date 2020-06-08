The Stanbic Bank Piazza was among the venues affected by extreme social distancing restrictions PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Gaborone’s Entertainment Hub Stanbic Bank Piazza is excited to announce the reopening of their venue beginning last Thursday.

“Our venue is indeed an ideal venue for almost any type of event or gathering in this new normal era. As a vast open-air 24m x 80m space with built-in sound system, basic lighting, housekeeping and ablutions exclusively used for events, larger gatherings can be safely accommodated more cost-effectively,” the venue’s managers announced in a statement.

With many entertainment venues having been closed since the Covid-19 Botswana, the statement from Standbic Bank Piazza revealed that provided Botswana’s low infection rate and the authorities’ continued ability to safely contain our borders, the venue also hoped local talent and brands can be showcased or be a source of live engagement for the rest of the world. “All in all, our vision of Gaborone becoming an entertainment/music tourism destination and our venue becoming a fixture on the international African tour routing circuit is still in effect,” read the statement. In addition, Standbic Bank Piazza announced that in an effort to help kickstart economic activity within the entertainment/arts/events value chains, they will be reducing all of their venue hiring fees by up to 80%, for all bookings between June and Oct 2020. “10% Pencil booking and 50% deposits shall be suspended. All bookings are non-refundable but can be re-scheduled. It is our hope that this promotional period will support or mitigate risks to our clients”.

The venue shall operate at less than 25% of their capacity by semi-permanently marking off 2x2 meter squares over the floor space

Banners

per the specifications of events. “This would allow for a maximum range of 440 (individual-access) to 880 (spouse/couple-access) standing 2 meters apart from the next attendee(s), for larger events. For seated arrangements, the capacities would vary depending of the type of seating. However, the same guidelines would be followed. Likewise, within our 300 square meter stage area, we shall limit capacity to 75 people and our backstage areas shall be limited to 15 people. All capacities may be subject to approval by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development and/or Ministry of Health and Wellness,” further read the statement.

According to their regulations, during June and July, all events must end by 7pm and day events will be encouraged. Stanbic Bank Piazza also revealed that they would provide all hirers with adequate admissions staff/personnel provided with thermometers, hand sanitiser, fast-track entry registration solutions, and in-house social distancing monitors/event security to actively reinforce guidelines during an event.

“All ablutions shall be deep cleaned every 14 days and disinfected every 2-3 hours before/during events. All attendees will be required to wear face-masks”.Since 2015, the Piazza has hosted large and boutique events, product launches, sports/film screenings, and corporate banquets in a customisable, covered outdoor space accommodating 4000-standing or 2,800-seated attendees. In addition to a 300 square meter stage, on offer is an 80 capacity VIP Green Room overlooking it and a private 200 capacity Rooftop space with views of Gaborone’s western skyline.