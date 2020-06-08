Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) chief executive officer, Tuelo Serufho PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) chief executive officer (CEO), Tuelo Serufho has revealed that athletes who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics will each receive monthly wages of P8, 334.

The amount is given to athletes simply because they have qualified for the Olympics.

The payment comes on top of other financial assistance received by the athletes from the BNOC.

Speaking at a media briefing yesterday, Serufho said his office has realised that many athletes failed to do well at the Olympics because of fatigue.

He also said since athletes do not have a day-to-day job, such people end up participating in many competitions to try and raise money. He added that this create a challenge when the Olympic finally arrive when fatigue catches up with them.

Serufho said they had to come up with ways through which the athletes would reduce taking part in many competitions by introducing a monthly wage of P8, 334.

The wage takes effect immediately after an athlete qualifies for the Olympics until their participation at the main event.

Botswana has already seen the likes of Amantle Montsho, Keamogetse Kenosi, Galafele Moroko, Christine Botlogetswe as well as Nijel Amos qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The games

were originally scheduled for this year, but have been postponed to next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montsho in particular was set to retire from the sport this year following an illustrious career, which saw her win a World title. Serufho said Montsho announced her retirement after the Olympic games that were scheduled for this year. With the games now postponed to next year, Serufho said they were currently speaking to Montsho to hold her impending retirement until then.

Meanwhile Serufho said the BNOC would have to embrace the new normal going forward in as far as going about their business is concerned.

He said they would have to use more of the technology for their operations.

He said the fact that they have managed to hold some of their meetings including the general assembly via the use of technology should encourage them to maintain it.

He said with technology, they could save a lot of money which was spent on venues, food and transport for meetings.