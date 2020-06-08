Back in business: Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) hosted their first tournament since the country got into Extreme Social distancing PIC: KENNEDY RAMOKONE

Table tennis became the first sporting code to host a tournament after the government relaxed COVID-19 regulations.

A company, Phoenix Assurance Group came through with a P96, 000 fund injection into Botswana Table Tennis Association (BTTA) coffers.

The money will come in handy for more national tournaments that bring the best in players. A relieved BTTA president, Kudzanani Motswagole readily sat down with Sport Monitor after the dust had settled, and savoured the victory.

They weathered the storm and he had this to say, “it was a difficult exercise to plan for the tournament under the new regulations.” He said they had to work hard to make sure that the event succeeded. He said Phoenix sponsored all the prize monies and this amounted to P16, 000. The tournament attracted 25 women and 45 men. “It is encouraging for us to be trendsetters for all codes. COVID-19 regulations were followed accordingly,” he intoned.

“There was a designated place for participants where matches were projected since only playing athletes were allowed inside the playing area,” Motswagole said.

The dominance of Tshenolo Mooketsi and Tshepiso Rebatenne continued as they stamped their authority in

Banners

both men and women stanzas of the tournament. Mooketsi scooped the first position beating Boago Malobela of Smash Maniacs 3-2 to walk away with P3,000.

Mooketsi who turns up for BDF club told Sport Monitor afterwards how proud he was of his achievement “because it was not an easy tournament.

“I am happy about my performance. All along I have been patient, but now it is my time to dominate local tournaments. I play every tournament not thinking about a win but always aware of my playing style. I make sure that I perform at my level best and winning is my reward,” he said.

The men’s semi-finalists were Thobo Matlhatsi of BDF and Masa Lesolo of Smash Maniacs.

Rebatenne walloped Boitshwarelo Butale 3-0 to also pocket P3, 000. The semi-finalists were Lucy Tomeletso from BDF and Oratile Kedisaletse from Nhabe. Prizes for the runners-up for both men and women stood at P1,800 and semi- finalists walked away with P800. Those who finished in the quarter finals received P400 each.