Reeling from being added to the dirty money blacklist by the European Union (EU), Botswana has since suffered yet another blow as global bank, JP Morgan has terminated Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund’s (BPOPF) status as a client in its custody division.

A custodian is a safe keeper of assets in script form.

JP Morgan, full name JP Morgan Chase & Co. is an American diversified multinational investment bank and financial services holding company headquartered in New York City, United States of America (USA).

S&P Global ranks the outfit as the largest bank in the USA and the sixth largest bank in the world by total assets, with total assets of $2,689 trillion (P32 trillion).

BPOPF is believed to be also in line to have its mandate terminated by other global investment firms after Botswana was included in a list of countries that are a threat to the EU due to money laundering and terrorism funding.

Insiders within asset management industry are of the view that other Botswana pension funds, investment firms, banks and custodians will be invariably affected by the decision of the EU to backlist the country.

One analyst said the decision by the EU would add to the already heavy economic pressure on the Botswana’s economy after it went on hibernation due to the lockdown imposed after the global spread of the coronavirus.

“Our diamonds sales receipts are under pressure, tax revenues are shrinking, sales tax via VAT is dwindling because of limited economic activity, tourism is dead and now you have the European Union blacklisting us. The blacklisting really comes at the worst time,” the source said.

“It comes at a time when we should be diversifying our banking relationships and investment horizons to augment what we already have at home.”

The analyst added: “As far as investments are concerned, the decision will limit the pool and quality of investment and banking service providers that the Botswana pension funds can utilise.

Offshore investments, a darling for Botswana pension assets for many years will all of a sudden no longer be available as investment instruments or destinations, thereby having Botswana to look at other markets for yield and diversification.

This in future may compromise investment returns, and most certainly may cost pension funds and in particular BPOPF when it disinvests from those markets”. The analyst also said one could also expect investment and transaction costs to be increased as the country’s pension fund repatriates its investments.

“If the decision is to park the money at home, this may create an asset bubble. An asset bubble happens when too much money is chasing few assets. At one point in time, I think it was 2016/20176, BPOPF on realigning their international portfolios once left money sitting in an FNB Botswana account for months, thereby incurring huge banking costs.”

Finger pointing and blame game is thought to be happening between the Finance Ministry and the BPOPF board. The Ministry blames the Fund for having brought unnecessary attention on itself by firing investment managers recently.

In its defence, the BPOPF said it took decisions based on the advice and the direction of government relating to certain personalities

being charged with money laundering offences.

Asked to comment further, a local senior attorney said Botswana’s current problems are self-inflicted, as the authorities allowed junior officers to excitedly go around accusing people of money laundering without being able to sustain some of the charges.

“This has come at a huge cost to the country, and the damage done to the credibility of the financial system is massive. It will take many years to restore confidence in our young economy.

The problem we seem to be having is that government officials seem to be wanting to please politicians by going around accusing certain people associated with the former administration of Ian Khama of wrongdoing, and at the same time the politicians get excited by this and want to use the very same half-baked charges to please the so-called public,” the attorney said.

“It is a complete mess. It is about unmeasured vindictiveness which damns the whole country in the process,” he added.

Efforts by the BPOPF to get a new international custodian are next to nil as most European regulators do not want to be associated with grey money. Further complicating the process is the political war that the country’s biggest pension fund keeps having with the local regulator who seem to want to micro manage the Fund, the industry source said.

They claim that Non-Bank Financial Institutions Regulatory Authority (NBFIRA) has a bone to pick with some of the officials at the Fund.

“They have an undeclared war with some of the managers at the Fund, and it begs the question who is the sponsor of such wars. Only time will tell,” one source said.

Meanwhile, in response to the issues, BPOPF CEO Boitumelo Molefe said her organisation has not been put on termination notice by any international asset managers so far. “Our relationship with JP Morgan is via FNB Botswana. The relationship is good,” Molefe said.

Asked to comment on the level of engagement with Botswana authorities as far as compliance to requirements to international investments, she said her office’s engagement is at regulatory level with NBFIRA and there is continuous communication in this regard.

She denied the finger-pointing allegation saying it does not make sense at all. In the event of termination of some of their international relationships she said their risk management strategies and plans would be followed in this event.

Responding to the question on the effect of COVID-19 on the pension fund, since the Pension Fund has significant exposure, she said: “This situation is difficult to avoid as it has impacted all the developed and emerging markets. Diversity of investments and the strategies of asset managers usually helps, but as with the 2008 global economic crisis, usually everyone is negatively affected”.

Post COVID-19, Molefe said the plans are as defined in their strategy that is a living document and constantly being reviewed as circumstances change.