COVID-19 preparedness infrastructure at Philip Moshotle Primary School PIC: MORERI SEJAKGOMO

Pupils returned to schools after readiness checks by the Ministry Of Basic Education okayed resumption of learning in the country in the midst of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

However, as soon as doors opened the learners had already walked into challenges where some are confronted by incomplete projects, as works to refurbish infrastructure and installation of washing basins are still behind.

When schools resumed classes on June 2, some were using temporary basins, as the refurbishment projects are still ongoing.

Gaborone has 29 primary schools and five primary schools that are currently going under major maintenance. Some of the schools that Mmegi visited in the capital include Thebe, Phillip Moshote, Bontleng, Mophane, Ben Thema, amongst others. Fear is rife that even when other groups arrive as scheduled for June 16, the projects would still not be complete. When Mmegi visited some of the schools yesterday, the team found that in some schools, some of the toilets were not fully operational and some classrooms were not cleaned.

“Parents are concerned that some requirements or standards set by health officials are not met by councils and the Ministry of Basic Education. We are trying to force things here, temporary five-litre containers and bowls are not sufficient and not user friendly for students. The main concern also is the bowls used, we wonder who will be mandated to dispose the used water and if that person will not be in danger of contracting the virus in the process,” Parents, Teachers Association (PTA) chairperson for Thebe Primary School, Kelebogile Makone, told Mmegi.

Makone said some of the water basins that had been installed are not even one metre apart and there is only one temporary washbasin along with two sanitisers. The PTA chairperson said the distance that is required amongst students is not going to be practical. She said there is need for council to finish maintenance of two classrooms for Standard 7 pupils and some toilets. “Only 16 toilets out of 28 are working. Our school is still under major maintenance,” she said.

At Bontleng Primary School, Mmegi found out that the school was unclean, as toilets were still under maintenance, classrooms were messy and washbasins were dumped at the gate.

“The contractor has not started digging where the water basin will be placed. Council has assisted us with temporary water basins while waiting for the contractor to start his job. The cleaners have just arrived and we hope that the maintenance will finish one block of toilets that could be used by Standard 7 only. The chairs to be used by students will

Banners

be delivered today,” a source that did not want to be named said.

At Phillip Moshote primary school, the contractor was on site, still digging where he would install the water basin and the council had brought a temporary water basin that was used by students and teachers.

“We are expecting 136 students for Standard 7 to resume their studies. The students are going to use teachers’ toilets temporarily because theirs are still under maintenance. There is going to be shortage of teachers for Standard 7 classes because one teacher is required to teach 25 students. We used to have four classes for Standard 7s, but now we are going to have extra two classes and some teachers will have to assist. The headmaster and her deputy will have to teach some classes when schools opens for other classes,” a source said.

The source said the students’ toilet would be ready on the June 16. Some of the requirements that are needed when schools have re-opened actively include taking body temperature twice a day for all learners and staff, isolating any learners or staff with an elevated body temperature (37.5 degrees Celsius and above) and inform the health authorities and parents/guardians immediately.

“All staff and learners should wash or sanitise their hands at points of entry and exit of the school premises. Use of masks by all learners, staff and visitors is mandatory. Deny entry into the school premises for anyone who is not willing to comply with the above requirements. Ensure secure and manned entry and exit points, take daily registry of all learners and staff upon arrival in the school,” the requirement document states.

Schools are also required to have essential materials such as appropriate personal protective equipment for staff including caretakers for learners with disabilities and infrared thermometers.

Some of the things needed are sanitary facilities toilet paper, soap, and disinfectants sanitisers, waste bins enough for classrooms refuse bags all placed at strategic points in the school. Where a learner or staff member is taken for further investigation or tests positive for COVID-19, management shall swiftly seek advice from the health authorities on precautionary measures for the remaining colleagues and learners. There are also relaxing regulations on school uniform to allow for warm clothing in winter. Installation of physical distance markers in entrance halls, elevators, receptions and other areas, where queues are envisaged, must also be done.